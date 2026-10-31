Is Jordan Henderson injured? Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso reveals reason behind midfielder's absence against Man United

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has revealed Jordan Henderson has been forced to miss the home clash with Manchester United due to illness.

After sustaining a freak injury at the World Cup, Henderson had to wait until mid-September to make his Chelsea debut.

The experienced midfielder has gone on to make five consecutive starts, including his midweek appearance against his former club Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Henderson netted his spot-kick in the penalty shootout, but it was not enough as Chelsea suffered a fourth-round exit.

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Alonso explains reason behind Henderson's absence

There was an expectation that Henderson would retain his spot in midfield for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off against Manchester United.

As it proved, Henderson's name was absent from the entire matchday squad, sparking fears over a potential injury.

However, Alonso quickly allayed any injury worries when he spoke to TNT Sports before the Premier League contest at Stamford Bridge.

"He's ill," Alonso said. "There's no injury, but he was not feeling well yesterday and today had a fever in the morning, so he was not feeling good enough to come with the team."

With Henderson sidelined, Alonso opted to start the contest with Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo as his central midfield pairing.

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Henderson targeting return for Sunderland clash

After facing Man United, Chelsea will have one more Premier League game before the two-week international break.

The Blues will head on their travels to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, November 8.

While he played against his hometown club on two occasions for Brentford last term, Henderson will still be desperate to prove his fitness for next weekend's fixture.

There is certainly a strong chance the Sunderland academy product will line up in the Chelsea midfield, given that he has over a week to recover from the illness that has kept him out of the Man United clash.