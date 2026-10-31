Man City vs. Brighton lineups confirmed: Cherki, Guehi dropped, Kadioglu, Andres decisions made for Premier League clash

Enzo Maresca has made a total of 10 changes to his starting lineup for this afternoon’s Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium.

A much-changed Citizens side beat an equally-rotated Seagulls outfit 4-3 on penalties in the EFL Cup fourth round on Wednesday following a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes.

Ayyoub Bouaddi is the only City player to retain his starting spot from midweek and will line up in centre-midfield alongside fellow summer signings Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez.

Maresca's decision to select Bouaddi for just his second Premier League start has subsequently seen Rayan Cherki drop down to the substitutes' bench, with Fernandez now set to take up an advanced central role.

Goal machine Erling Haaland, seeking to avoid an unusual, unwanted Premier League record, returns to lead the line and will be supported in attack by widemen Jeremy Doku and Ilian Ndiaye.

After making a few mistakes in defence recently, Marc Guehi will begin as a substitute this afternoon, with Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov and Matheus Nunes all preferred in the four-man backline, the latter of whom has recovered from a minor injury to start at right-back.

Despite Geronimo Rulli's EFL Cup heroics, Maresca has stuck to his word and has selected first-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma between the sticks.

© Imago / Daniel Weir / Sports Press Photo

Kadioglu out, Andres in as Brighton make six changes

As for Brighton, head coach Fabian Hurzeler has made a total of six changes to the team that began the midweek EFL Cup defeat at the Etihad.

Hurzeler was hopeful that full-back Ferdi Kadioglu would be fit to return from a hip problem, but the Turkey international has been left out of the Seagulls squad – Costinha will therefore continue at right-back.

Captain Lewis Dunk and Lukas Vuskovic will renew their partnership at centre-back, with Olivier Boscagli moving over to left-back at the expense of Jaouen Hadjam.

Chema Andres is fit to start and will link arms with Pascal Gross and Yasin Ayari in centre-midfield, with Jack Hinshelwood dropping down to the bench.

Diego Gomez and Maxim De Cuyper both start on the flanks, the latter is recalled after substitute outing on Wednesday, while Charalampos Kostoulas has returned to start up front at the expense of Georginio Rutter.

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Bouaddi, Anderson; Ndiaye, Fernandez, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Rulli, Guehi, Kovacic, Cherki, Reis, O'Reilly, Allan, Foden, Lewis

Brighton & Hove Albion starting lineup: Verbruggen; Costinha, Dunk, Vuskovic, Boscagli; Andres, Gross; Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

Subs: Steele, Hadjam, Hinshelwood, Rutter, Minteh, Wieffer, Svoboda, O'Riley, Yalcouye