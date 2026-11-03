Man Utd next manager: Unai Emery to Old Trafford latest as fresh update emerges on Carrick replacement

Manchester United continue to admire Aston Villa manager Unai Emery as they consider potential alternatives should Michael Carrick leave Old Trafford.

However, convincing the Spaniard to abandon his successful project at Villa Park could prove extremely difficult, with questions over how much authority he would receive in Manchester.

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are also emerging as leading contenders, potentially giving the Red Devils several alternative options in their managerial search.

Man Utd remain interested in hiring Unai Emery

© Imago

According to TEAMtalk, United decision-makers still highly regard Emery, and the club continues to explore potential replacements for Carrick behind the scenes.

The Spaniard has transformed Aston Villa into top-four contenders and guided them to Europa League success, establishing significant influence over the club's footballing operations.

That control has been central to his achievements, and Villa would be expected to fight hard to retain their manager if United formalised their interest.

Although the opportunity to take charge of one of Europe's biggest clubs could appeal to Emery, sources believe the level of authority available at Old Trafford would be a major stumbling block.

At Villa, Emery has been allowed considerable freedom over his methods and decision-making. United's structure and expectations are different, potentially making the role less attractive than it initially appears.

United are understood to be preparing for different scenarios despite publicly backing Carrick, with Emery remaining among the names held in high regard internally.

Former Newcastle United boss Howe is also heavily linked, with director of football Jason Wilcox reportedly favouring him. Meanwhile, director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is believed to prefer Nagelsmann.

United are surely wasting their time pursuing Emery

© Imago / Sportimage

Emery would be an impressive appointment on paper, but United may be wasting valuable time pursuing a manager who has little obvious reason to leave Villa.

He has built a successful project at Villa Park, enjoys considerable control and has established the club as a regular competitor for major honours.

Moving to Old Trafford would mean taking on a rebuilding job at a club that has struggled with managerial instability for more than a decade. There is no guarantee he would receive the same influence that has helped him thrive in Birmingham.

United should therefore concentrate on more realistic alternatives, with Howe potentially offering an attractive option given his Premier League experience and previous success at Newcastle.

Nagelsmann also deserves serious consideration, particularly if Vivell can convince the club's hierarchy that he is the right long-term appointment.

Emery's reputation makes him an understandable target, but United need a manager who genuinely wants the job and can work within their structure. On the available evidence, Howe and Nagelsmann may be more realistic options.