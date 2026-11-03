Jack Grealish latest: Everton boss David Moyes reveals whether Man City loanee features in his plan after disciplinary issue

Everton manager David Moyes has left the door open for Jack Grealish to reignite his career at the Hill Dickinson Stadium despite being punished for a disciplinary issue.

Grealish, who is currently in his second loan spell from Manchester City, was left out of the squad for Thursday's 3-1 EFL Cup win over Newcastle United due to a disciplinary breach.

Reports suggested Grealish was punished after failing to show for a training session in the lead-up to the midweek fixture.

Grealish's name was once again absent when Everton published their teamsheet for Monday's Premier League away clash against Newcastle.

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Moyes coy on reason for Grealish's latest Everton omission

Explaining the attacker's latest absence, Everton published a short statement on their official X account: "Jack Grealish is not match fit and therefore not part of tonight’s squad."

The Toffees went on to claim a 1-0 victory at St James' Park, moving them up to seventh spot in the Premier League table.

Questioned about Grealish's absence after the win, Moyes told BBC Sport: "He's unavailable at the moment, and we will make a decision with the club when we think that availability comes back."

When asked whether his omission was fitness-related, the Everton boss said: "All I'm giving out is that he is unavailable at the moment."

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Everton boss leaves door open for Grealish return

In his post-match press conference, Moyes admitted he was unsure whether Grealish would be back in the squad for Friday's home clash against Coventry City.

However, he was able to offer a clearer response when asked if there is a chance for the 31-year-old to return, telling reporters: “Of course there is, yes."

The upcoming meeting against Frank Lampard's side represents Everton's final game before the international break.

There is perhaps some sense in Everton keeping Grealish on the sidelines before bringing him back into the fold for the first game after the international window against Brentford.

That would give the club time to allow the situation to cool and offer Grealish time to try to earn some trust back in training over the two-week break.