Burnley lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Scott Parker makes one change

By Adepoju Marvellous | 25 Dec 2025 07:37 , Last updated: 25 Dec 2025 08:45

After recently waving goodbye to their Africa Cup of Nations contingent, Burnley have been dealt a further blow before facing Everton in the Premier League this weekend, as Maxime Esteve continues to struggle with a knock which saw his streak of 62 league starts for the Clarets come to an end.

Josh Laurent came in for Esteve last time out and is expected to retain his place in the back three alongside Hjalmar Ekdal and Joe Worrall.

Lucas Pires has played second fiddle to Quilindschy Hartman for large spells of the season, but he seems to be winning the left-back battle lately.

Burnley's right-back selection is more straightforward, with Kyle Walker having missed only one game so far due to a suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

Josh Cullen has started all 17 league matches for Burnley this term and, barring any unforeseen circumstance, will record start number 18 on Saturday.

Cullen's partner in midfield could be Lesley Ugochukwu or Florentino Luis, who will be eyeing a comeback after last week's no-show.

Jaidon Anthony is one of only three players for Burnley yet to miss a Premier League game since their return to the top flight, so the Englishman should man the left-wing position, with Jacob Bruun Larsen featuring down the right.

Up front, Armando Broja made the most of his 25-minute cameo against Bournemouth with a lovely equaliser, putting the Albanian in pole position to lead the line here.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Ekdal, Worrall, Laurent; Walker, Ugochukwu, Cullen, Pires; Bruun Larsen, Broja, Anthony

