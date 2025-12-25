Team News: Burnley vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Back in action for the first time post-Christmas, Burnley and Everton will do battle in their penultimate outing of 2025 at Turf Moor on Saturday.
The Clarets are in search of a first win since October 26 after battling hard to secure a 1-1 stalemate against Bournemouth last time out, just before the Toffees narrowly lost 1-0 to Arsenal, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
BURNLEY vs. EVERTON
BURNLEY
Out: Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles), Zeke Amdouni (anterior cruciate ligament), Hannibal Mejbri (suspension/AFCON), Axel Tuanzebe (AFCON), Lyle Foster (AFCON)
Doubtful: Maxime Esteve (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Ekdal, Worrall, Laurent; Walker, Ugochukwu, Cullen, Pires; Bruun Larsen, Broja, Anthony
EVERTON
Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (hamstring), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON), Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Mykolenko, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien; Garner, Iroegbunam; Grealish, Alcaraz, McNeil; Barry