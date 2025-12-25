Team News: Burnley vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Adepoju Marvellous | 25 Dec 2025 07:56 , Last updated: 25 Dec 2025 08:49

Back in action for the first time post-Christmas, Burnley and Everton will do battle in their penultimate outing of 2025 at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Clarets are in search of a first win since October 26 after battling hard to secure a 1-1 stalemate against Bournemouth last time out, just before the Toffees narrowly lost 1-0 to Arsenal, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BURNLEY

Out: Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles), Zeke Amdouni (anterior cruciate ligament), Hannibal Mejbri (suspension/AFCON), Axel Tuanzebe (AFCON), Lyle Foster (AFCON)

Doubtful: Maxime Esteve (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Ekdal, Worrall, Laurent; Walker, Ugochukwu, Cullen, Pires; Bruun Larsen, Broja, Anthony

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (hamstring), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON), Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Mykolenko, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien; Garner, Iroegbunam; Grealish, Alcaraz, McNeil; Barry