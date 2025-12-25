Everton lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as David Moyes names unchanged side

By Adepoju Marvellous | 25 Dec 2025 07:31

Having watched Jack Grealish pull up with an injury scare against Chelsea, Everton faced the prospect of navigating a busy festive period without their starman, who has, however, since returned to action.

While Grealish is back available, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall remains down with a hamstring issue, meaning that Carlos Alcaraz will continue in the number 10 position.

Dwight McNeil should fill in for Iliman Ndiaye at right wing once again despite an uninspiring display on his first start.

Alongside Ndiaye, Idrissa Gueye is also on international duty with Senegal, handing Tim Iroegbunam a free shot at a start in the centre of the pitch to partner with James Garner.

In defence, Vitaliy Mykolenko and Jake O'Brien are set to man either full-back position; the latter will be hoping for a more productive showing this time around after giving away the decisive penalty against Arsenal.

Michael Keane and James Tarkowski both lined up for Burnley in the past and will now take to the field as a centre-back pairing on Saturday.

Thierno Barry and Jordan Pickford round off Everton's expected XI in Lancashire, although the former may have to fend off competition from Beto, who is seeking a first start in nine matches.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Mykolenko, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien; Garner, Iroegbunam; Grealish, Alcaraz, McNeil; Barry

