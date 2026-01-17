Aston Villa vs. Everton: Unai Emery's side bidding to end 54-year streak in Premier League fixture

By Darren Plant | 17 Jan 2026 11:37 , Last updated: 17 Jan 2026 11:38

Aston Villa have the chance to end a 54-year streak when they play host to Everton on Sunday.

Unai Emery's side will head into the Premier League fixture at Villa Park looking to strengthen their hold of a top-three spot in the table.

Although Villa have only won one of their last three matches in the top flight, they still hold a 10-point advantage over fifth position heading into the weekend.

Emery's team will be looking to take advantage of an Everton outfit that have only accumulated five points from their most recent six league games and were dumped out of the FA Cup by Sunderland last weekend.

Nevertheless, Villa would be ending a run that has lasted more than half-a-century if they overcome the Toffees.

© Imago

What streak can Villa end against Everton?

Villa are currently on a run of 11 successive victories at Villa Park in all competitions, a run which started all the way back on September 25.

They have not had a longer run of wins in a row on familiar territory in the same season since they reached 12 games during the 1971-72 campaign.

Incredibly, Villa have put together a 13-game undefeated streak against Everton in Premier League fixtures since they earned promotion from the Championship in 2019.

Furthermore, Villa have kept clean sheets in eight of their last 10 games against Everton, as well as a club-high 25 across the history of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Everton have suffered defeat on their most recent four visits to Villa Park, their longest losing streak at the ground since between 1995 and 2001.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Will Grealish come back to haunt Villa?

Former Villa hero Jack Grealish will be back in the Everton squad for this game after serving a one-match ban.

However, in 342 minutes spread across five appearances since his exit in August 2021, the playmaker has not contributed a goal or assist against his boyhood club.

He has two goals and six assists from his 19 Premier League appearances for Everton.