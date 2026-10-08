Preview: Alanyaspor vs BB Erzurumspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Alanyaspor will look to continue their strong start to the Super Lig season when they host BB Erzurumspor at Alanya Oba Stadyumu on Saturday.

Joao Pereira's side sit fifth after six matches, while the visitors are 14th with seven points, and both teams will be looking to build on the positive results they recorded before the break.

Match preview

Alanyaspor have taken 11 points from their opening six league matches, with three wins, two draws and one defeat leaving them in the upper half of the table.

Pereira's team opened with a 1-1 draw away to Gaziantep before beating Besiktas 1-0 at home, but they suffered their only defeat at Eyupspor when they were beaten 2-1.

They responded with a 1-0 victory at Caykur Rizespor and then drew 2-2 with Goztepe before claiming another away win at Corum, where Gaius Makouta and Arda Usluoglu scored in a 2-1 victory.

Alanyaspor have only played two home matches this season, taking four points, scoring three times and conceding two, with their home victory over Besiktas particularly standing out as a statement win.

The hosts also used the international break to arrange friendlies against Amed and Erokspor, beating league leaders Amed 4-0 before drawing 1-1 with lower-league side Erokspor.

Alanyaspor will hope to extend this unbeaten run with competitive football resuming as they face a side against whom they have an even record, winning two of their five competitive meetings, losing two and drawing the other.

Their most recent competitive meeting came in May 2021, when Erzurumspor won 3-2 in Alanya, a result Alanyaspor will hope to avoid against a side that they held to a goalless draw in a friendly only a couple of months ago.

© Iconsport / Seskim

Erzurumspor have collected seven points from their first six matches, but their record shows a clear difference between their home and away performances.

Serkan Ozbalta's team lost their opening two matches 3-0 at Amedspor and 4-0 at home to Galatasaray before drawing 1-1 at Genclerbirligi and beating Konyaspor 1-0.

They then suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Besiktas but responded with a 1-0 home victory over Samsunspor, with Miguel Cardoso providing the decisive goal.

Both wins they have recorded have come on home soil, while their away record contains two defeats and one draw, with just one goal scored on their travels and seven conceded, including two 3-0 losses.

That makes the trip to Alanya particularly demanding, especially against an Alanyaspor side that have already beaten Besiktas at home and conceded only once in their two league matches at this ground.

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

BB Erzurumspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago

Alanyaspor have one notable fitness concern, with midfielder Maestro listed as doubtful because of a muscle injury.

The club have otherwise been preparing under Pereira without reporting a significant new injury list, with Makouta expected to retain his place in midfield after scoring at Corum, while Usluoglu is pushing for another attacking role after coming off the bench to score the winner in that match.

Erzurumspor have no unavailable players listed ahead of the fixture, giving Ozbalta the option of retaining much of the side that beat Samsunspor in their last league outing.

Cardoso will be one of the main attacking threats after scoring the winning goal against Samsunspor, while Eren Tozlu remains an experienced option through the middle.

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Victor; Aksoy, Aliti, Lima; Hadergjonaj, Gezek, Makouta, Ruan; Fernandes, Hwang Ui-jo; Cedric

BB Erzurumspor possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Ovacikli, Gerxhaliu, Yumlu, Mujakic, Giorbelidze; Rodriguez, Baiye, Owusu, Cardoso; Tozlu

We say: Alanyaspor 2-0 BB Erzurumspor

Alanyaspor have been the more consistent side over the opening six league matches and have already shown at home that they can defend a lead against strong opposition, while Erzurumspor's lack of attacking production away from home makes a difficult afternoon in Alanya even more likely.

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