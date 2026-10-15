Preview: Fenerbahce vs Alanyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Fenerbahce welcome Alanyaspor to Chobani Stadium on Saturday evening for round eight of the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig season.

The hosts are aiming to recover from an European battering on Wednesday, while the visitors are looking to rediscover their attacking touch following a goalless draw with Erzurumspor.

Match preview

Fenerbahce were thrashed 6-0 by Aston Villa in the Champions League, ending a run of four competitive games without defeat (W2, D2) for the Yellow Canaries.

Ismail Kartal’s side conceded three goals in each half despite having as much possession as the English side, and now they have one point from two UCL matches after the 1-1 draw with Roma on matchday one.

However, they have given themselves a timely boost after a mixed start to the campaign domestically, following their 8-0 home victory over Eyupspor with a 3-0 success away to Caykur Rizespor.

Marco Asensio opened the scoring before Irfan Can Kahveci and Oguz Aydin struck late in the contest, a win that leaves the Yellow Canaries with 13 points from seven matches and in fourth place on the Super Lig table.

Already three points behind league leaders Galatasaray, Fenerbahce will hope to stay close with another victory here, and they will be encouraged by their nine run of competitive games without defeat in this fixture, winning seven times and drawing two.

However, their recent home run in this fixture has not been as dominant as their overall run despite avoiding defeat in the last four times they have beaten the home side.

The Yellow Canaries have picked up just two victories in their last five times they have hosted this fixture, drawing two and losing one, with the most recent being a 2-2 stalemate.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Alanyaspor arrive with some momentum, earning two wins and two draws to remain unbeaten in their last four league matches.

The Thunders have lost just one game all season – 2-1 at Eyupspor, recording three wins and three draws in the other six league games to sit in sixth place currently with just one point behind the hosts.

They started their current run with 1-0 win at Rizespor, before earning a 2-2 draw against Goztepe, which was followed by a 2-1 win over Corum away from home, but their latest league outing ended in a frustrating goalless draw against Erzurumspor at home.

Joao Pereira's side have nevertheless shown they can compete away from home, with only Rizespor (10) picking up away points than the Thunders (7) who have now won their last two matches on the road.

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago

Fenerbahce are set to remain without Jayden Oosterwolde (Achilles) and Mert Muldur (knee) who are their only injury casualties ahead of this game.

Vedat Muriqi will hope to return on the scoresheet having last found the net for the Yellow Canaries when he scored four in the thrashing of Eyupspor before the international break.

Mason Greenwood is on the same boat having last found the net in that game, but he remains one of the players to watch in this clash.

Alanyaspor are sweating over the availability of midfielder Maestro and defender Fatih Aksoy who have both been listed as doubtful because of injuries.

Gaius Makouta is an important midfield option and is set to be paired with Baran Gezek, while Florent Hadergjonaj and Ruan offer width as wing backs.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Semedo, Skriniar, Ake, Brown; Guendouzi, Yuksek; Greenwood, Kahveci, Akgun; Muriqi

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Bayram; Lima, Aksoy, Aliti; Hadergjonaj, Makouta, Gezek, Ruan; Kaya, Credric, Hwang

We say: Fenerbahce 2-0 Alanyaspor

Fenerbahce's recent wins over Eyupspor and Rizespor suggest that their attack is finding its rhythm, and they should have enough quality to create chances against Alanyaspor.

The visitors have earned useful away victories this season, but their goalless draw with Erzurumspor exposed a lack of cutting edge in their latest league outing.

If Fenerbahce can move the ball quickly and prevent Alanyaspor from counter-attacking, the hosts should secure another three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.