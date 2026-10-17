Preview: Trabzonspor vs Besiktas - prediction, team news, lineups

Trabzonspor welcome Besiktas to Papara Park on Monday evening for the standout fixture of this Turkish Super Lig round, with both sides looking to extend their winning runs.

Both clubs were in European action during the week and recorded victories, building on the league wins they secured last weekend.

Match preview

Trabzonspor head into this contest in confident mood, having won their last three competitive matches, a run that began with an emphatic 4-0 victory over reigning champions Galatasaray shortly before the international break.

The Black Sea Storm picked up where they left off after the break, beating Samsunspor 3-0, with Ernest Muci opening the scoring before Chibuike Nwaiwu and Franculino Dju struck in quick succession to give the hosts a commanding half-time lead, then Thomas Reis' side protected their advantage despite Melih Kabasakal being sent off just before the interval.

Trabzonspor carried that momentum into their first Conference League outing, defeating KuPS 4-2. Paul Onuachu opened the scoring, Mohamed Salah also found the net, and Dju completed a brace to help secure the victory.

Attention now returns to the Super Lig, where the Black Sea side sit fifth with 13 points from seven matches, three behind leaders Galatasaray and two adrift of Monday's opponents, and with the two sides separated by just two points, this meeting represents an important opportunity to gain ground on a direct rival.

Trabzonspor won the most recent meeting between the sides and are unbeaten in their last two encounters — however, their record at home against Besiktas has been less convincing, with just one victory in their last five such matches, although they have avoided defeat in all five, drawing the other four.

Their home form this season should nevertheless provide encouragement, with the hosts among the teams yet to drop points on their own ground, having beaten Istanbul Basaksehir, Genclerbirligi and Galatasaray while scoring 11 goals and conceding just once across those matches.

© Iconsport / Seskim

Besiktas, meanwhile, arrive after an entertaining 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim in the Europa League. Michael Murillo opened the scoring on the hour mark before Oh Hyeon-gyu struck twice in a match where all five goals came in the second half.

Before that European success, the Black Eagles edged Kocaelispor 2-1 in the Super Lig, with Orkun Kocku opening the scoring, before Dusan Vlahovic converted a penalty to restore their advantage after the visitors had briefly drawn level through Show, with all three goals coming in the first half.

The victory represented an important response to their 3-2 league defeat away to Amed, which was their second loss in the competition and their third away defeat across all competitions this season — they had also suffered a 1-0 loss to Kauno Zalgiris in the Europa League playoffs.

With their defeats this season coming on the road, Besiktas face another stern test away from home, and they will be eager to avoid consecutive away losses in the league, particularly against a side competing in the same part of the table.

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

Besiktas form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Trabzonspor will be without Kabasakal, who is suspended after being sent off against Samsunspor, while goalkeeper Onuralp Cevikkan and Umut Nayir are also recovering from hamstring injuries.

Ruslan Malinovskyi has been listed with a knee injury, while Onuachu was forced off early in the Conference League match with a muscle problem and is expected to spend some time on the sidelines.

Mustafa Eskihellac, Okay Yokuslu and Stefan Savic have reportedly been doubts, meaning their availability will need to be assessed before kick-off, though Arseniy Batagov has returned to training after suffering a serious knee injury in March 2026.

Nwaiwu and Sidny Lopes Cabral, who were suspended for the European fixture against Hoffenheim, are expected to be available for the league encounter.

Besiktas have concerns over Milot Rashica, who has been listed with a hamstring injury, while Vaclav Cerny was forced off during the first half against Kocaelispor and is recovering from a thigh problem.

Vlahovic missed the Hoffenheim victory because of viral gastroenteritis and severe stomach pain, and his availability for Monday remains uncertain, leaving his hopes of scoring in three consecutive league matches dependent on his recovery.

Hyeon-gyu, who came off the bench to score twice against Hoffenheim, will also be pushing for a starting place after his midweek performance, and could lead the attack even if Vlahovic is fit enough to return.

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Nwaiwu, Mendy, Cabral; Fabinho, Tufan; Salah, Muci, Simsir; Dju

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Murillo, Agbadou, Topcu, Ouattara; Ozcan, Ndidi; Fakili, Kokcu, Trossard; Hyeon-gyu

We say: Trabzonspor 2-2 Besiktas

Trabzonspor's impressive home record gives them reason to be confident, but Besiktas have enough attacking quality to trouble the hosts, particularly if the home side leave space in transition.

Both teams also arrive on the back of consecutive victories across domestic and European competition, suggesting neither will lack confidence.

With the hosts difficult to beat at Papara Park and Besiktas capable of finding the net, a high-scoring draw looks plausible, especially given the closely contested nature of their recent meetings.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.