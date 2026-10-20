Preview: Trabzonspor vs Hearts - prediction, team news, lineups

Trabzonspor will welcome Hearts to Papara Park on Thursday evening for a matchday two clash in the Conference League.

The hosts are looking to build on a matchday one victory, while the visitors are hoping to secure their first win after drawing their opening fixture.

Match preview

Trabzonspor have found their feet in recent matches after a slow and inconsistent start to the 2026-27 season.

The Claret-Blues have now won each of their last four competitive outings, more wins than they managed in their opening seven matches across all competitions, in which they managed just two victories.

Trabzonspor were eliminated from the Europa League qualifiers during that run after losing 5-0 on aggregate to Ferencvaros, including a miserable 4-0 second-leg defeat.

A subsequent 2-1 loss to Amed Sportif Faaliyetler in the Turkish Super Lig led to manager Fatih Tekke and Trabzonspor parting ways, with Huseyin Cimsir appointed on an interim basis.

Cimsir recorded a 5-0 win and 1-0 defeat before Thomas Reis was appointed on a permanent basis, and the new manager has enjoyed a stunning start, winning all of his four competitive matches.

Trabzonspor have scored 13 goals and conceded just twice during that run, including a stunning 4-0 victory against Galatasaray and a 4-2 victory against KuPS in the Conference League's opening matchday.

© Iconsport / Eric McCowat, Alamy Live News

Trabzonspor will be looking to maintain their superb scoring form when they take on Hearts, who head into this match short on confidence after a devastating 7-1 defeat to Celtic.

The Jambos had conceded just four goals in the five games prior to their clash with the Bhoys, but a catastrophic performance saw Wouter Vrancken's side concede seven big chances and 4.21xG, while creating just 1.20xG.

That defeat was just their second in the last 14 matches, alongside seven wins and five draws, having brilliantly bounced back from four straight defeats at the start of the season.

One of those draws came on matchday one in the Conference League, with Hearts only managing a 1-0 lead after a dominant first-half, before Nordsjaelland improved in the second period and eventually scored a late equaliser through Nicklas Rojkjaer.

Hearts will now be eager to bounce back from their devastating loss and record a first win in the Conference League league phase, while also looking to snap a three-game winless streak on the road.

Trabzonspor Conference League form:

Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

Hearts Conference League form:

Hearts form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / BSR Agency

Trabzonspor will be without Okay Yokuslu, Arseniy Batahov, Onuralp Cevikkan, Paul Onuachu and Ruslan Malinovskyi due to injury.

Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a prolific start to life in Turkey, scoring nine goals in 11 appearances, and the winger will be Trabzonspor's main attacking threat on Thursday.

Fellow former Liverpool star Fabinho should retain his position in midfield alongside Ozan Tufan, with the returning Chibuike Nwaiwu and Stefan Savic partnering in central defence.

Meanwhile, Hearts will be without Blair Spittal, Ageu, Tom Renaud and Craig Halkett due to ongoing injury problems.

Following the catastrophic 7-1 loss at the weekend, Vrancken could make several changes to the starting 11 against Trabzonspor, meaning the likes of Stuart Findlay, James Wilson and Tomas Magnusson could start.

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Nwaiwu, Savic, Cabral; Tufan, Fabinho; Salah, Bouchouari, Simsir; Dju

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Reus; Altena, Fagan-Walcott, Findlay, Milne; Mendy, Magnusson; Miller, Braga, McPake; Wilson

We say: Trabzonspor 3-1 Hearts

Trabzonspor have been prolific in recent matches and will fancy their chances against a Hearts defence lacking confidence after the destructive 7-1 defeat at the weekend.

Alongside the Jambos' poor recent form away from home, while the hosts have won their last four home fixtures, we are predicting a win for the home team.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.