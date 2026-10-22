Team News: Ipswich Town vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest will continue their respective Premier League campaigns with a contest at Portman Road on Friday night.

The home side are 10th in the Premier League table, while Forest are down in 19th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

IPSWICH

Out: None

Doubtful: Sasa Lukic (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Walton; O'Shea, Diop, Greaves; Ouattara, Florentino, Palacios, Davis; Fatawu, Flemming, Enciso

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Igor Jesus (calf), Nicolo Savona (knee)

Doubtful: Morgan Gibbs-White (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Cunha, Diomande, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, N Williams; Gibbs-White, Delap, Ndoye