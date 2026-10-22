Preview: Rayo Vallecano vs Elche - prediction, team news, lineups

Rayo Vallecano and Elche will put their recent three-game unbeaten runs on the line when they lock horns in Spain's top flight on Saturday.

The home team will enter the match off the back of a 1-1 draw against Getafe, while Elche's last game ended in a goalless draw with Villarreal.

Match preview

Rayo boast a record of two wins, three draws and three defeats from their eight matches this season, with nine points leaving them in 14th spot in the La Liga table.

The capital outfit have picked up five points from their last three league matches, beating Espanyol before drawing back-to-back fixtures against Osasuna and Getafe.

Benat San Jose's side are two points above 18th-placed Elche and only two points behind Alaves in seventh, so there could be a lot of movement in this upcoming gameweek.

Rayo have only managed to win 13 of their previous 47 matches against Elche in all competitions, but they did record a 1-0 victory when the pair last locked horns in April 2026.

The Red Sashes finished eighth in La Liga last season, one point behind seventh-placed Getafe, and they will be targeting another push for the European spots this term.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Elche, meanwhile, ended last term in 15th spot in the division, only one point above the relegation zone, so there is plenty of room for improvement during the current campaign.

The Green-Striped Ones have a record of one win, four draws and four defeats from their nine league matches this season, with seven points leaving them in 18th spot.

Martin Anselmi's side have also picked up five points from their last three matches, beating Espanyol before the September/October international break, and then drawing with Celta Vigo and Villarreal.

Elche have won three of their last five matches against Rayo, and they comfortably lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, having posted 28 victories to the capital outfit's 13.

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

Elche La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / PGS Photo Agency

Rayo will definitely be without the services of Luiz Felipe and Augusto Batalla for Saturday's La Liga contest through injury, while Andrei Ratiu and Randy Nteka are viewed as doubts at this stage.

Sergio Camello has been in excellent form for Rayo this season, scoring seven times in eight appearances, and the 25-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there should also be starts for both Alvaro Garcia and Isi Palzon.

As for Elche, Marc Aguado will miss the contest due to an ankle injury.

Fer Nino has scored five times in nine appearances this season, and the 25-year-old will lead the line with support from Thomas Lemar in the number 10 position.

German Valera is also set to be a notable starter for the away team.

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Audero; Balliu, Lejeune, Sadick, Pedrosa; Lopez, Ciss; De Frutos, Palazon, Garcia; Camello

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Sangare, Chust, Redondo, Revivo; Villar, Morcillo; Cepeda, Lemar, Valera; Nino

We say: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Elche

Both sides are in decent form, and we are expecting Saturday's match to be tight, but home advantage could allow Rayo to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.