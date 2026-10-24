Man City wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi reveals Barcelona legend who inspired him

Manchester City youngster Ayyoub Bouaddi has revealed that Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta was his childhood footballing idol, admitting that he spent hours watching videos of the Spanish midfielder's skills on YouTube.

The 19-year-old Morocco international has made an encouraging start to life at the Etihad Stadium following his summer transfer from Lille, gradually establishing himself as an option in Enzo Maresca's midfield.

Bouaddi arrived in Manchester in August for a reported €95m (£82m), with a further €5m potentially payable in add-ons, after emerging as one of Europe's most promising young midfielders.

His performances have already attracted attention, particularly against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

However, the former Lille star has now offered an insight into his early footballing influences, identifying a Barcelona icon whose style captivated him long before he became a professional.

Speaking during an interview with Manchester City's official media, Bouaddi explained that Iniesta was the player he admired most while growing up, even though he rarely watched the Spaniard play full matches.

Instead, the Moroccan developed a daily habit of searching for compilations of Iniesta's technical ability, particularly his close control and dribbling.

Bouaddi reveals childhood fascination with Barcelona legend Iniesta

Asked which player he enjoyed watching most during his childhood, Bouaddi immediately named the former Barcelona midfielder.

"The player I watched? Andres Iniesta. He was the player I followed the most," the City youngster explained.

"I didn't watch him play that much, but whenever I did, he was incredible."

Bouaddi then revealed that he belonged to a generation of young football enthusiasts who discovered their favourite players through online highlights.

"I grew up with the generation of YouTube compilations. When I was a child, I watched videos of Iniesta's skills on YouTube every day."

The admission offers an interesting glimpse into the footballing education of a player who was only 11 when Iniesta left Barcelona in 2018.

The Spanish midfielder enjoyed an extraordinary career at Camp Nou, winning nine La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies before continuing his playing career in Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

He also scored the winning goal in Spain's 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands, securing his place among the most celebrated players of his generation.

Iniesta was particularly admired for his close control, intelligence in possession and ability to escape pressure in confined spaces.

Those are qualities that have also become important components of Bouaddi's game, although the Manchester City youngster operates in a different midfield role and remains at an early stage of his career.

His admiration for Iniesta is not entirely new. Bouaddi also spoke about the Spaniard in a 2025 interview with So Foot, describing him as a player whose understanding of football had made a lasting impression.

The latest interview, however, reveals the extent to which the Barcelona legend featured in his daily childhood routine.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man City youngster clarifies his preferred position after Maresca breakthrough

Bouaddi's admiration for Iniesta is particularly interesting given his own versatility, which has enabled him to operate in several different positions during his development.

While the Moroccan is primarily a central midfielder, he has also featured in defence, providing Maresca with additional options as City navigate a demanding domestic and European schedule.

Nevertheless, Bouaddi made it clear during the same interview that he considers midfield his natural position.

"I've always been a midfielder," he explained.

"I've played at centre-back and even at right-back last season, but first and foremost, I'm a midfielder."

The youngster added that right-back would be his preferred alternative if he were unable to play in the middle of the pitch.

That flexibility has helped him adapt to the demands of senior football since making his professional debut for Lille at just 16.

Bouaddi subsequently gained Champions League experience with the French club before representing Morocco at the 2026 World Cup, where his performances further enhanced his reputation.

His transition to Manchester City has been encouraging, despite the considerable competition for places in Maresca's squad.

The midfielder impressed during City's 4-2 Champions League defeat to PSG before producing another composed performance in last weekend's 3-2 Premier League victory over Ipswich.

Against Ipswich, Bouaddi recorded 92 touches, won seven ground duels and completed seven passes that broke opposition lines, illustrating his willingness to receive possession and contribute to City's attacking development.

Maresca has welcomed the youngster's progress but stressed that further improvements are required.

"He was good on the ball, good off the ball," the City manager said following the Ipswich victory.

"He is still very young and needs to improve in certain areas, but he is on the right track."

Bouaddi has also expressed his satisfaction with his first months in Manchester, explaining that he is determined to improve and contribute whenever selected.

City face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, with the Moroccan hoping to retain his place after his recent performances.

For a teenager who once searched YouTube every day for Iniesta's finest moments, the challenge now is to develop his own identity at one of England's biggest clubs.