Enzo Maresca identifies Ayyoub Bouaddi midfield solution after Manchester City PSG defeat

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has admitted that he made a mistake with his midfield selection against Paris Saint-Germain, identifying Ayyoub Bouaddi, Enzo Fernandez and Elliot Anderson as a potential solution for future big matches.

City suffered their first defeat under Maresca on Wednesday evening, losing 4-2 to the reigning European champions at the Etihad Stadium after a disastrous first half.

PSG raced into a three-goal lead through Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha, exposing the difficulties City's midfield experienced against Luis Enrique's technically accomplished side.

Maresca responded by making three substitutions at half time, introducing Bouaddi, Matheus Nunes and Iliman Ndiaye in place of Rayan Cherki, Ruben Dias and Jeremy Doku.

The changes transformed City's performance, with Erling Haaland scoring twice in the second half, including a goal assisted by Bouaddi, although Maghnes Akliouche's strike ensured that PSG left Manchester with all three points.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Ipswich Town, Maresca acknowledged that his original approach had left City short of the physical presence required to compete with PSG in central areas.

Maresca explains why Rayan Cherki selection failed against PSG

Maresca had opted for a midfield featuring Cherki alongside Fernandez and Anderson, prioritising technical quality against an opponent renowned for their ability to retain possession under pressure.

However, the Italian admitted that his decision had come at the expense of the strength and balance required to deal with PSG's midfield.

"I decided to go less physicality and more technical with Rayan, but against these teams you need to be quite strong in the middle," Maresca explained during Friday's press conference, as reported by BBC Sport.

The City manager also suggested that Bouaddi could play alongside Fernandez and Anderson in future matches.

"Bouaddi, Enzo and Elliot can for sure be a solution in the future," he added.

The comments represent an important development for Bouaddi, whose introduction against PSG had already prompted discussion about whether he deserves a greater role in Maresca's side.

Signed from Lille during the summer for approximately €95m (£82m), the Morocco international has quickly demonstrated his ability to operate at the highest level despite his relative lack of senior experience.

Against PSG, Bouaddi helped City regain control of possession and offered greater security when moving the ball through midfield.

His composure under pressure was particularly valuable against Luis Enrique's aggressive pressing system, while his passing allowed City to progress into attacking areas with greater consistency.

The midfielder also created Haaland's second goal with a low delivery into the penalty area, recording his second assist in six appearances across all competitions.

Maresca was particularly impressed by Bouaddi's influence on his teammates.

"Ayyoub is a fantastic player. The good thing about Ayyoub is that when he is inside the pitch, he improves the ones around him," the Italian told reporters.

"Sometimes when top players are on the pitch, the ones who move around him are better. I have this feeling with Ayyoub."

Those comments, also published on Manchester City's official website, suggest that Bouaddi's value to the team extends beyond his individual technical contribution.

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

Could Bouaddi make his first Premier League start against Ipswich?

The immediate question is whether Maresca will reward Bouaddi's performance with his first Premier League start when Ipswich visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

City have won their opening six league matches under the former Chelsea manager, establishing themselves at the top of the table despite the extensive changes made to their squad during the summer.

However, Wednesday's defeat exposed a weakness that had not been punished during their domestic winning run.

The association of Fernandez, Anderson and Bouaddi could offer Maresca a different midfield balance, particularly against opponents capable of matching City's technical quality while applying sustained pressure.

Such an adjustment would potentially affect Cherki's role, although the Frenchman has made a positive contribution to City's attacking performances this season.

Maresca has not indicated that Cherki will lose his place permanently, and his comments suggest that the choice of midfield personnel will depend on the tactical demands of individual matches.

Bouaddi has already started games in other competitions but is still awaiting his first place in City's Premier League starting XI.

The upcoming encounter with Ipswich presents an opportunity for Maresca to assess whether the young Moroccan is ready for greater responsibility.

City will also return to Champions League action against AEK Athens on Tuesday, October 20, giving the manager another opportunity to test his midfield options.

Having watched Bouaddi help transform the second half against PSG, Maresca now has a clear alternative to the technical midfield combination that struggled against the European champions.

Whether he deploys that solution immediately against Ipswich or reserves it for more demanding opposition, the City manager has publicly identified a role that could accelerate Bouaddi's emergence as a regular starter.