Man City lineup vs. Ipswich: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca will consider making some changes to his starting lineup for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens suffered a 4-2 Champions League defeat to holders Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, but a much-improved second-half display was inspired by the introductions of Ayyoub Bouaddi, Iliman Ndiaye and Matheus Nunes at half time.

All three players are therefore hoping to be rewarded with a start this weekend, with Nunes likely to replace Abdukodir Khusanov at right-back as captain Ruben Dias and Marc Guehi remain at centre-back.

While Nico O'Reilly will battle with Josko Gvardiol for a start at left-back, Maresca may consider handing Bouaddi a start in centre-midfield alongside fellow summer signings Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez, which would presumably see Rayan Cherki make way.

Fernandez could then be given the license to roam further forward, but Maresca may feel that playmaker Cherki would represent a better option to start in the number 10 and unlock a porous Ipswich backline that are yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Ndiaye impressed as a left-winger against PSG after replacing Jeremy Doku at half time, but the latter also excelled as a substitute in City’s 3-0 Premier League win at Liverpool last weekend, giving Maresca a selection headache over who should start out wide along with Antoine Semenyo.

One player who is all but certain to start in Erling Haaland, who scored a second-half brace against PSG to increase his goal tally for the season to 10 in just nine games across all competitions – he also scored four goals in just two appearances against Ipswich in the 2024-25 season.

Meanwhile, Man City have no injury or fitness concerns for the visit of Ipswich, while Phil Foden is available for selection after serving a three-game Premier League ban following his red card against Man United on September 13.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Fernandez; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

> Click here to see how Ipswich Town could line up against Manchester City