Ipswich lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Gary O'Neil will consider naming an unchanged starting lineup for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Tractor Boys secured a 2-1 comeback victory at home to Fulham last weekend, with defenders Abdoul Ouattara and Dara O'Shea scoring two late goals to seal their third league win of the campaign.

While O'Neil might be tempted to switch to a back five in an attempt to nullify the attacking threat of Man City, he may decide stick with a four-man defence with Ouattara and O’Shea playing alongside Issa Diop and Leif Davis.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton has started the last two league games, and although he is yet to keep a clean sheet, he may continue between the sticks at the expense of 6ft 9in summer signing Kjell Scherpen.

Florentino Luis and Sasa Lukic both started in centre-midfield against Fulham, but the former could be replaced by Exequiel Palacios, while Julio Enciso is expected to continue in an advanced central position.

Abdul Fatawu is available for selection after serving a one-match suspension and could return to the first XI on the right flank, taking the place of Daizen Maeda, while Jack Clarke will be pushing to start on the left ahead of Jaden Philogene.

Although O'Neil has Zian Flemming and Chuba Akpom at his disposal, Emersonn remains Ipswich’s first-choice centre-forward for now and is expected to lead the line at the Etihad.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Ouattara O'Shea, Diop, Davis; Palacios, Lukic; Fatawu, Enciso, Clarke; Emersonn

> Click here to see how Manchester City could line up against Ipswich Town