Vincent Kompany latest update: “Biggest and best news” revealed as Bayern Munich coach is discharged from hospital

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has provided a positive update on the condition of first-team head coach Vincent Kompany, who has now been discharged from hospital.

Kompany, 40, was rushed to hospital last Friday after collapsing while watching a training session involving Bayern's second team.

The Belgian had been suffering with a viral infection before his collapse, while it is understood that a hip issue was also causing him discomfort.

In addition, Bild have reported that Kompany dislocated his shoulder when he hit the ground and suffered seizures before he was quickly airlifted to hospital via rescue ambulance.

Kompany’s 'workaholic' lack of work-life balance is said to have raised concerns at Bayern prior to his collapse, with the Manchester City legend not getting enough sleep, drinking excessive amounts of coffee, eating irregularly and barely exercising while taking on too much work as a head coach.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Kompany "doing well" as Bayern chief issues positive update

However, Eberl has now revealed that Kompany is "doing well" after being discharged from hospital, while a meningeal irritation is said to have been the cause of his training ground collapse.

Speaking to German broadcaster ARD, Eberl said: "Given the circumstances, he's doing well. He was discharged from the hospital today. That is the biggest and best news for all of us."

“They have found what it is, it is meningeal irritation that caused this incident last Friday, but he is allowed to go home now and can do his rehab there.

“For him, rehab means rest and medication, and then I'm very, very sure that he'll be back on the sidelines, operating at 100% very soon.”

Meningeal irritation is inflammation or stress of the meninges which is the three-layer membranes around the brain and spinal cord; if left untreated, meningeal irritation can become meningitis.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Kompany return date unclear as Bayern continue to win in his absence

No timeline has been set for Kompany's return to the dugout, with Bayern stating last weekend that it would be a matter of "weeks, not days" until he is back at work.

In Kompany’s absence, English assistant coach Aaron Danks has overseen first-team duties for Bayern’s last two domestic matches against Freiburg and Magdeburg.

The Bavarian giants secured a 3-1 away victory over Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday, before cruising to a 6-1 home win against second-tier side Magdeburg in DFB-Pokal on Wednesday.

Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane was an unused substitute, while Michael Olise scored twice as Bayern secured safe passage through to the third round.

Bayern will now turn their attention to a top-of-the-table Allianz Arena showdown with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with both teams currently level on 17 points after seven games.