Man City team news: Enzo Maresca makes clear Gianluigi Donnarumma decision after Geronimo Rulli heroics in EFL Cup

Gianluigi Donnarumma will remain Manchester City’s first-choice goalkeeper despite Geronimo Rulli’s EFL Cup fourth-round heroics, manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed.

Rulli re-joined the Citizens from Marseille for a cut-price £1.7m in the summer to act as cover for Donnarumma, but he served notice of his starting ambitions with an eye-catching performance against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Following a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes, in which City came from behind twice, the tie was decided on penalties with Rulli at full stretch to keep out back-to-back spot-kicks from Yasin Ayari and Lewis Dunk.

Rulli, making only his second appearance for the club, also made four saves in normal time, including a stunning one-handed stop to deny Georginio Rutter shortly after half time.

The 34-year-old played a key role in helping EFL Cup holders Man City advance to the quarter-finals where they will face League One outfit Bradford City at home on the week commencing December 14.

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Donnarumma remains Man City No.1 as Rulli ‘knows his role’

Prior to Rulli’s standout showing against Brighton, concerns had been raised over the form of first-choice goalkeeper Donnarumma, who has made some notable mistakes in recent weeks.

Donnarumma was one of five Man City stars left out of the squad against Brighton and given an additional period of rest, but he will be back between the sticks for Saturday’s Premier League clash against the same opponent.

Asked whether Rulli has put pressure on Donnarumma's starting spot, Maresca clearly told BBC Sport, "No, absolutely not from my point of view.

"He is working well, but Rulli knows exactly his role, there is no doubt about that. Saturday it will be Gigio plus 10."

“Apart from the penalties, overall [Rulli] was good,” Maresca reflected. “It was not easy because they go man-to-man, aggressive.

“First half we went long to Floyd [Samba] and second half on the floor. He made one good save too. He was good.”

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Rulli “ready to help” Man City after EFL Cup heroics

Meanwhile, Rulli has talked up the importance of Man City fans during the shootout and revealed that his prediction of saving two spot-kicks came true.

“For me it’s my moment,” he told City Studios. “In these situations I don’t feel the pressure, I try to play also with our fans. For me they are really important in these kind of moments.

“I know I would save any penalty. Before the game I spoke to Enzo Fernandez and told him if it goes to penalties I will save two. I feel the confidence, I feel really nice in these kinds of situations. I’m ready to help.

“In that moment when Mateo [Kovacic] missed and I saved, that is the moment when the fans tried to help us and I tried to play with that.

“That gave us energy and confidence. It’s really tough to lose when we have all the fans with us. This night, they were for me, one of the best points in the stadium.”

Man City will now be looking to secure their second success against Brighton in the space of just four days and return to winning ways in the Premier League after suffering a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend.