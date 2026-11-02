Preview: Monaco vs Nordsjaelland - prediction, team news, lineups

Monaco will put their 100% record in the Conference League on the line Thursday as they return to the Principality to face Nordsjaelland at Stade Louis II.

After two matchdays, Les Monegasques are tied for first on points, having defeated Freiburg 3-0 the last time out, while Nordsjaelland sit 19th after a 2-2 draw with CSKA Sofia.

Match preview

While their form has dropped a little domestically, Monaco have yet to falter in Europe, winning all four of their games in this competition so far.

Filipe Luis has seen his side go winless in their last three Ligue 1 affairs, netting just one goal over that stretch.

On the other hand, they sit third in the Conference League regarding average goals conceded per match (0.5), with only Brighton & Hove Albion and St. Truiden doing better (0).

At home, this team have been especially sharp defensively this season, conceding a goal or fewer in five of their six matches played at Stade Louis II across all competitions.

Monaco have netted three or more times in both of their home games in this competition so far and can stretch their unbeaten run in the League Phase of a European tournament to seven matchdays on Thursday.

This will mark the first time they face a side from Denmark in Europe, with Les Monegasques winning their only European match this decade against a Scandinavian opponent, blanking Bodo/Glimt 1-0 in Norway in last season’s Champions League.

© Iconsport / PA Images

They continue to seek that elusive first triumph in this edition of the Conference League, but Nordsjaelland have shown plenty of resilience in the League Phase this time around.

Jens Fonsskov Olsen’s men have come back from 1-0 down in both of their group matches to earn a point, putting them just a point above the knockout line heading into matchday three.

Thursday will be their first-ever meeting versus a Ligue 1 side in Europe, as they seek a first victory in the League Phase of this tournament since hammering Fenerbahce 6-1 in Denmark in 2023.

Their last away victory in this competition came in Slovakia that same year against Spartak Trnava (2-0), while they are currently on a four-game unbeaten run as the visitors across all competitions.

The Danes have never lost a Conference League affair in this portion of the competition when netting first, dropping points only once in that scenario.

On Thursday, they could suffer consecutive competitive defeats for the first time all season after losing 3-2 domestically versus Midtjylland on Sunday.

Monaco Conference League form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Nordsjaelland Conference League form:

Nordsjaelland form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Buzzi

Hamstring injuries will likely keep Stanis Idumbo and Ansu Fati out of the Monaco fold on matchday three, while Eric Dier should be available after recently recovering from a thigh strain.

Paris Brunner has two goals for Les Monegasques in this phase of the tournament, with the German netting the winner against Freiburg on matchday two, while Lamine Camara and Ansu Fati also scored on that occasion.

An ankle issue may keep Noah Markmann on the Nordsjaelland sidelines for this one, Victor Nelsson has a sore shoulder, Tobias Salquist is dealing with fitness problems, while Jakob Busk and Souleymane Alio have knocks and Justin Janssen is suspended.

Ibrahim Adel netted a brace against Sofia, as he now leads the team in this competition thanks to those two strikes.

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Vanderson, Teze, Dier, Mawissa; Zakaria, Camara; Minamino, Golovin, Detourbet; Brunner

Nordsjaelland possible starting lineup:

Hansen; Acquah, Tuka, Norheim; Heyde, Brink, Rojkjaer, Lahteenmaki; Berthelsen, Lind, Adel

We say: Monaco 2-0 Nordsjaelland

We expect the Danes to play conservatively and hang back, trying to hold off the Principality club throughout the match.

Monaco, however, are usually at their best offensively at home, and we believe they can dominate this game and eventually break down Nordsjaelland, who have not faced a side with as much attacking depth as Les Monegasques.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.