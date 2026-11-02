Preview: PSV Eindhoven vs. Club Brugge - prediction, team news, lineups

PSV Eindhoven seek consecutive Champions League wins for the first time since January last year as they host Club Brugge at Philips Stadion in Wednesday's fourth matchday.

Peter Bosz's men secured a 1-0 win at Porto last time out, their first clean sheet in the competition since November 2024, and now look to surpass their 11th-placed Belgian opponents by recording a victory.

Match preview

PSV's form dipped in recent weeks leading up to the Eindhoven side's win at Porto on matchday three, ending the Peasants' run of two consecutive losses and three defeats in four matches.

Bosz's team had gone seven matches in all competitions without defeat until their 3-2 loss at FC Twente prior to the international break, which led to a dip in performances and results.

Immediately apparent was the Dutch giants' drop-off in the attacking third, with the four-peat-chasing Eredivisie side atypically failing to score more than one goal in four of their six matches preceding the weekend's 7-0 thrashing of Willem II.

Nevertheless, given that Willem II are the bottom-placed side in the Dutch top flight, much cannot be read into the beatdown of the struggling side.

Yet fans must have been gratified to see the 1987-88 European Cup winners find some much-needed fluency ahead of facing Club Brugge, as the Peasants chase a first victory over Belgian opponents in this competition after two losses to Anderlecht in 2000-01 and a defeat against Union Saint-Gilloise last season.

© Imago

Snapping that losing streak will be far from easy against the 20-time Belgian champions, who have responded to their 3-2 defeat by Aston Villa on matchday one with consecutive wins.

The pick of that run was a stunning 4-3 triumph away at three-time European Cup winners Inter Milan at San Siro before following that up with a 3-0 success over Lens in Bruges.

Those wins have been part of Blauw-Zwart's eight-match winning streak both domestically and in Europe, with the latter catapulting Ivan Leko's team to 11th in the league phase table, seven spots ahead of their Eindhoven hosts.

The Bruges outfit have been free-scoring during that run, finding ways to outscore Inter in Europe and St. Truidense as well as Zulte Waregem; however, they have also found ways to win narrowly and even comfortably, highlighted by successes against Lokeren (1-0), Genk (3-0) and Lens (3-0).

A third consecutive victory could take FC Bruges into the coveted top eight spots, but they must win away at Dutch opposition for the first time in three attempts after drawing at Twente in the 1989-90 UEFA Cup and in the 2003-04 Champions League loss at Ajax.

PSV Eindhoven Champions League form:

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

Club Brugge Champions League form:

Club Brugge form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Peter Lous / DeFodi Images

PSV have a few injury worries ahead of matchday four, with Paul Wanner and Sam Lammers requiring late checks to assess their readiness, while Sami Ouaissa, Alassane Plea and Jerdy Schouten are sidelined.

Suspended for De Kraker against Feyenoord, Sven Mijnans scored and assisted in the 7-0 beatdown of Willem II at the weekend to extend his streak of either scoring or assisting to three consecutive matches.

Guus Til has scored or assisted in four consecutive matches, including his match-winning strike in the 1-0 success at Porto last month, and the attacker aims to extend his streak on Wednesday.

The undeniable standout star for the Belgian outfit is Nicolo Tresoldi, who has netted four of his side's nine Champions League strikes, accounting for 44% of their European efforts; no other player has scored more than one goal, further underlining the young forward's prolific continental record.

While Club Brugge have a healthy squad, Leko is without the services of Joel Ordonez, who has not played in any capacity since Ecuador's loss to Mexico at the 2026 World Cup.

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Sano, Junior; Perisic, Til, Van Bommel; Mijnans

Club Brugge possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Sabbe, Spileers, Mechele, Seys; Potts, Vanaken; Forbs, Vetlesen, Virgili; Tresoldi

We say: PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Club Brugge

Putting seven past the Eredivisie’s bottom side does not necessarily signal the end of PSV’s inconsistencies, especially against opponents who have already demonstrated their credentials at San Siro.

With Tresoldi spearheading a confident attack and Leko’s men showing several ways to win during their eight-match streak, the visitors have our backing to extend their impressive sequence.

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