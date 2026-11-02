Man United news: Erik ten Hag says relegation "is possible" amid Michael Carrick struggles

Erik ten Hag has claimed that former club Manchester United cannot rely on reputation alone to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Man United are currently preparing to face Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday night having not won a game in any competition since September 10.

Although Michael Carrick was defiant in a press conference on Monday, the Red Devils only sit outside of the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference.

Given the players that they have at their disposal and the increasing possibility of appointing a more experienced replacement for Carrick, the assumption is that Man United will retain their top-flight status.

Nevertheless, speaking to ESPN NL's 'Goedemorgen Eredivisie', Ten Hag says that no-one associated with Man United can afford any complacency.

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Ten Hag speaks on Man United relegation threat

The Dutchman claims that Man United are at risk of being involved in a "vicious circle".

He said: "In the Premier League it's certainly possible, because all the teams are simply strong.

"They're all strong squads, all good managers. And if you end up on the wrong side once and you really get into that vicious circle, then it can become very difficult."

Man United have not suffered relegation from the top flight of English football since 1974.

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Is Ten Hag Manchester United's best manager since Ferguson?

Of 12 managers who have been in the Man United dugout since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, only three have lifted silverware.

With a Europa League, League Cup and Community Shield to his name and a win ratio of more than 58% over 144 matches, the stats say that Jose Mourinho is Man United's best manager since Ferguson.

While Ten Hag never had the same affinity with the fans as the Portuguese, he guided the club to a League Cup and FA Cup across a 128-game stint.

Despite his reputation having lowered from his time at Old Trafford, Ten Hag deserves more respect for the job that he did at the Theatre of Dreams.