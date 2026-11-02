Man United head coach Michael Carrick addresses fresh speculation surrounding his future ahead of fascinating Roma showdown

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has said that he "can't wait" for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Roma at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are without a victory in their last nine matches in all competitions, and there is major pressure on Carrick during an incredibly difficult period for the club.

Man United have lost four of their last five matches, including each of their last three, but Carrick is still convinced that he is the right man for the job.

The 20-time English champions will play two more fixtures ahead of the November international break, hosting Roma in Europe, before welcoming Aston Villa to Old Trafford in the Premier League this weekend.

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Man United vs. Roma: Carrick "can't wait" for European fixture

When asked whether he feels as if he has only two more games at the helm, Carrick said: "No, not at all. You you never know what is going to happen in the future, but that doesn't change the way I feel.

"I can't wait for the game tomorrow. You might think I'm crazy with the results we've had, but I can't wait for it.

"The dressing room is in a good place. Perception is a funny thing, you can make things look in different ways. The commitment from the players, to the club and each other, I don't question that at all.

"It's what I am, it's what I live for, a lot of people could do my job when you're winning games. It hasn't changed my mindset (bad results)."

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Carrick could be entering last-chance saloon at Old Trafford

Carrick had been widely expected to lose his job off the back of Man United's 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League on October 25.

The Englishman led the Red Devils into Saturday's game at Chelsea, and while it was a much-improved performance, Man United lost again.

The 20-time English champions will play five times in November, facing Liverpool in their first match after the upcoming international break, before tackling Sporting Lisbon and Brentford.

Eddie Howe remains the favourite to replace Carrick at the helm, should Man United make a change in the dug-out.