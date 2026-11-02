Man United transfer news: Borussia Dortmund quartet targeted after 'scouting mission'

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing as many as four Borussia Dortmund players, including Serhou Guirassy.

Michael Carrick will continue to fight for his job at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening when United square off against Roma in the Champions League.

Despite Carrick's defiance at a press conference on Monday, the Englishman may be sacked if the Red Devils lose to the Italian giants and Aston Villa on Sunday.

As a result, it is unclear whether Carrick will have any influence on signings planned for the winter transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, United chiefs are already considering who to target at the midway point of the campaign after a recent trip to Germany.

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Which Borussia Dortmund players could Man United look to sign?

The report claims that United have already sent scouts to monitor the development of Guirassy, Dortmund's leading marksman.

Guirassy has netted eight times this season, but his contract at the Westfalenstadion is due to expire in 2028.

Not only is the 30-year-old on United's radar, they are also said to be admirers of Daniel Svensson, Jobe Bellingham and Felix Nmecha.

Bellingham and Nmecha, as well as Guirassy, all started Dortmund's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich last weekend, helping the club stay level on points with their arch rivals in the Bundesliga table.

Svensson has also become a target for United having grown into his role at Dortmund and the English team's desire to strengthen at left-back.

Since his arrival in 2025, the 24-year-old has contributed eight goals and seven assists from 80 appearances in all competitions.

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Which Borussia Dortmund player are Man United most likely to sign?

Despite their struggles in central midfield, United are well stocked for options in that area of the pitch, so moves for the likes of Bellingham and Nmecha may be put on the back-burner.

However, Svensson could be viewed as a successor to Luke Shaw, while Guirassy - despite his age - may be seen as someone who can hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

In all cases, however, striking a deal with Dortmund is more likely in the summer than in January.