Preview: Rennes vs Olympiacos - prediction, team news, lineups

Two unbeaten sides in this season’s Europa League will meet on Wednesday as Rennes welcome Olympiacos to Roazhon Park on matchday four.

A 2-2 draw at Juventus has the Brittany club sitting 13th in the table, with Olympiacos fifth, four points above them after a 1-0 home win over Sparta Prague.

Match preview

Home and away, we have seen two different sides to Rennes throughout the 2026-27 campaign in both Ligue 1 and Europe.

At Roazhon Park, Franck Haise’s men have been outstanding, unbeaten at home this season, and seeking a sixth successive triumph on home soil.

On Wednesday they can claim consecutive home victories in the group phase of this tournament for the first time since 2023.

As good as they have fared at home, consistency has not been their strong suit of late, with Rennes only winning consecutive competitive outings once since September.

Defensively, they have conceded 11 goals in their last four competitive fixtures combined, including a 5-2 loss to Nice in Ligue 1 this past weekend.

On the other hand, Les Rouges et Noir have a 100% record versus Greek opposition in the Europa League, conceding just one goal in each of those contests.

© Iconsport / Eurokinissi

As tough as it was to miss out on this season’s Champions League, Olympiacos have come a long way since NEC Nijmegen came from behind to beat them 2-1 on aggregate.

This team have lost just one of their last 15 competitive fixtures, while winning nine in a row heading into Thursday.

Imanol Alguacil’s men have won their last five away matches across all competitions, with their 2-1 loss to NEC in a Champions League qualifier being their only defeat as the visitors this season.

Olympiacos are one of five teams with a 100% record in the League Phase of this tournament heading into matchday four, while they are unbeaten in their last 10 Europa League group games.

Since losing 3-1 at AC Milan in 2018, they have not lost an away match in the League Phase of this competition when netting first.

The Greeks have lost three of their four Europa League meetings against French opposition, though their last visit to France in this competition saw them blank Marseille 1-0 at Stade Velodrome on matchday two.

Rennes Europa League form:

Rennes form (all competitions):

Olympiacos Europa League form:

Olympiacos form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Ligue 1 top scorer Esteban Lepaul is unlikely to play on Wednesday as he recovers from an ankle sprain, while first-choice goalkeeper Brice Samba is questionable with a leg injury.

Musa Al-Taamari and Boulaye Dia scored first-half goals at Juventus on matchday three, the first for both players in this competition.

On the other side, Olympiacos will likely be without Kostas Fortounis because of an injury, while Yusuf Yazici, an ex-Ligue 1 player at Lille, is out with a cruciate ligament tear, as is Ayoub El Kaabi, who has a broken tibia.

Armando Gonzalez netted his team-leading second goal in the Europa League on matchday three, and Stefan Ortega needed to only one stop for his second clean sheet of the tournament.

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Lemaitre; Ait Boudlal, Cresswell, Rouault; Reynolds, Cisse, Rongier, Camara, Thomasson; Al-Taamari, Mayenda

Olympiacos possible starting lineup:

Ortega; Saliakas, Retsos, Pirola, Onyemaechi; Freuler, Hezze; Martins, Chinquinho, Silva; Gonzalez

We say: Rennes 1-0 Olympiacos

At home, Rennes are much more compact and solid defensively, and we trust they will find a way through a well-structured Olympiacos side that tend to play quite passively away from home.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.