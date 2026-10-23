Preview: Rennes vs Strasbourg - prediction, team news, lineups

Rennes will hope to remain unbeaten at home in Ligue 1 this season when they welcome Strasbourg to Roazhon Park on Sunday.

As things stand, the Brittany side are sixth in the table after a 4-3 loss to Paris FC last weekend, with Strasbourg falling to 14th following their 3-1 defeat versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Match preview

After a solid start to October, winning their first two Ligue 1 affairs, Stade Rennais will enter this weekend on a two-match winless run across all competitions.

Franck Haise’s men have conceded a combined six goals in their last two competitive games, squandering a 2-1 lead versus Juventus on Thursday in the Europa League in a match which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Rennes have dropped points in two of their three fixtures in the League Phase of that tournament but remain in a position to make the knockout stage, sitting 13th with five points.

While they have given up multiple goals in four of their five competitive away matches this season, this team are on a four-match winning run across all competitions at home, conceding a goal or fewer in those last three outings.

While the Brittany club boast the highest goals per match rate in Ligue 1 (2.1), they have also given up the second-most goals among teams currently in the top half of the table (14).

Les Rennais can extend their top flight winning run versus Strasbourg to four matches this weekend, going unbeaten in six straight meetings against them at Roazhon Park.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

As the saying goes, it is not how you start but how you finish, a phrase Strasbourg can relate to all too well over the past few weeks.

Hugo Oliveira’s men have drawn first blood in three of their last four league outings but failed to win each time, dropping eight points as a result.

That has them only three points above the automatic relegation line heading into this weekend, with those eight points dropped the difference between 14th and first.

Another defeat for them on Sunday would signal their longest losing run in this competition (four matches) since losing four in a row in 2024-25.

Strasbourg have allowed the second-most goals in Ligue 1 thus far (15), 10 of which have occurred away from home.

While they have not beaten Rennes at Roazhon Park since 2018 (4-1), Le Racing boast a 100% record in Brittany this year, winning at Lorient and Brest a season ago.

Rennes form (all competitions):

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Last season’s top goalscorer in Ligue 1, Esteban Lepaul, could be forced out of this clash due to an ankle injury, as he was sidelined in their Europa League clash against Juventus this week.

That would be a huge blow as the top goalscorer in the league had a hat-trick in a losing effort versus Paris FC, while Musa Al-Taamari and Boulaye Dia netted in their midweek draw with Juventus.

On the Strasbourg side, Sebastian Nanasi and Ismael Doukoure could be sidelined through injuries, as could Martial Godo with a muscle strain, while Maxi Oyedele and Deivid Washington have knocks.

Hermann Malonga and Fabio Balde are questionable because of injuries as well, while Giovanni Reyna had the only goal for them against PSG last week.

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Frankowski, Ait Boudlal, Cresswell, Reynolds; Cisse, Rongier; Al-Taamari, Camara, Thomasson; Nordin

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Antwi, Coulibaly, Mitchell, Oso; Reyna, El Mourabet, Diop; Yassine, Ortega, Amo-Ameyaw

We say: Rennes 1-1 Strasbourg

If Lepaul cannot play which appears more than likely, it is a blow for the home side, but Strasbourg have struggled to close out games, and because of that, we expect a stalemate on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.