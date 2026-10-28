Liverpool vs. Chelsea team news: Florian Wirtz, Estevao Willian decisions made for EFL Cup tie

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has named Florian Wirtz on the substitutes' bench for Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth round tie against Chelsea.

Wirtz's participation had been in doubt after he picked up an injury in Sunday's win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

However, the German has been selected among the replacements, with Iraola choosing to make a total of seven changes.

Only Ronald Araujo, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo have retained their spots in the team.

Academy graduates Trey Nyoni and James McConnell are handed opportunities in central midfield, while Lewis Koumas leads the line.

Former Chelsea youngster Rio Ngumoha will start on the right flank.

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Alonso leaves Estevao out of Chelsea XI for Liverpool game

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso has continued to leave Estevao Willian out of his Chelsea starting lineup.

Despite the absence of Cole Palmer through suspension and Joao Pedro because of injury, Alonso has kept Pedro Neto and Morgan Rogers in his attack.

With four defenders and three central defenders having been selected, it appears that Chelsea will line up with a 4-3-3- formation.

However, there is the potential for Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto to be used as wing-backs in a 3-5-2.

Emmanuel Emegha has been named in Alonso's squad for the first time, while 16-year-old Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli is also selected on the substitutes' bench.

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Gomez, Araujo, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; McConnell, Gravenberch, Nyoni; Ngumoha, Koumas, Gakpo

Subs: Alisson, Endo, Jacquet, Wirtz, Isak, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Barcola, Chambers

Chelsea XI: Penders; Acheampong, Fofana, Lacroix, Gusto; Caicedo, Lavia, Henderson; Neto, Rogers; Welbeck

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Colwill, Subuloye, Palestra, Barco, Nicoll-Jazuli, Estevao, Quenda, Emegha