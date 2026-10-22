Preview: Como vs Sassuolo - prediction, team news, lineups

After an historic midweek victory in Europe, Como must try to post back-to-back Serie A wins when Sassuolo visit Stadio Sinigaglia on Saturday.

Having brushed Fiorentina aside last week, the Lariani easily beat Manchester United in the Champions League, plunging the English giants into another crisis.

Match preview

Never in any trouble after Nico Paz struck within just two minutes, Como ultimately cruised past Man United on Wednesday, as they made it two 4-1 wins from as many Champions League home games.

When United were last crowned European champions in 2008, the Lariani were languishing down in Serie D, but so much has changed since then for both clubs.

Sending the Sinigaglia wild, an inspired Paz scored twice and set up Tasos Douvikas for another, before Jacobo Ramon headed home number four - all of which leaves Como well placed to reach the knockout phase.

The continental debutants have also posted 14 points in Serie A, equalling a club-record start set in 1950 with last week's 3-1 win over Fiorentina.

Inevitably, Paz was on target again at Stadio Franchi, as the Lariani responded to rare back-to-back defeats with a convincing performance.

Having already penned several new pages in Como's long history, Cesc Fabregas and his squad are still unbeaten on home turf this term, and they may even be eyeing the title race.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

While Como dumped Sassuolo out of the Coppa Italia last season, then won the clubs' first-ever Serie A meeting, the Neroverdi responded with a 2-1 home victory in April.

That might give them hope ahead of this trip to Lombardy, even if recent results definitely do not.

While Como have been busy breaking new ground, Alberto Aquilani's side have taken just one point from their last three matches, following a 4-2 defeat to newly promoted Frosinone.

With six mistakes so far, Sassuolo have made more errors leading to a goal than any other team, and goalkeeper Arijanet Muric set the tone with his third of the season last weekend.

The Neroverdi were always on the back foot after conceding inside the first 10 minutes, and that loss dropped them to 13th place in the Serie A standings.

So, aside from a promising cup run - they will meet Juventus for a last-16 tie in early December - Aquilani's reign has proved a little underwhelming.

Como Serie A form:

Como form (all competitions):

Sassuolo Serie A form:

Sassuolo form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/Image Photo

Como are currently missing Trevoh Chalobah, Jesus Rodriguez and Assane Diao through injury, while Mattia Liberali was unable to play on Wednesday due to a shin problem.

The latter should be back in contention this weekend, when Moise Kean could also return: if sufficiently fit, the Italy striker might deputise for Douvikas, who has regularly started amid a busy spell of fixtures.



Though he struck against Man United, Douvikas - who also scored against Sassuolo in league and cup last term - has netted all of his last six league goals away from home.

While Paz reached 20 Serie A goals when he scored against Fiorentina, Sassuolo's star man is somewhat further ahead.

Including his recent strike against Frosinone, Domenico Berardi has notched 132 top-flight goals since 2013 - only Ciro Immobile (196) and Lautaro Martinez (136) have managed more during that period.

With plenty of competition in attack, Sebastiano Esposito and Kieron Bowie will continue to fight for one place up front.

Once again, Ismael Kone, Jay Idzes, Daniel Boloca and Belgian defender Fedde Leysen are all unavailable.

Como possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Smolcic, Kempf, Ramon, Kaiki; Perrone, Da Cunha; Addai, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Van der Brempt, Caleta-Car, Odenthal, Doig; Adzic, Matic, Thorstvedt; Berardi, Esposito, Lauriente

We say: Como 2-1 Sassuolo

Buoyed by a statement win in midweek, Como's next challenge will be staying consistent amid their heavy workload - but everything points to another success.

The Lariani have conceded just once across their last four Serie A home fixtures, while stuttering Sassuolo are winless in 10 away games since February - their second-worst streak at this level.

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