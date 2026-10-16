Preview: Fiorentina vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

Still languishing at the wrong end of Serie A, crisis club Fiorentina must welcome high-flying Como to Stadio Franchi on Sunday.

While the Viola have only won one league game so far, their ambitious visitors have been dining at Europe's top table.

Match preview

For the second year running, Fiorentina made a dismal start to the season - this time under Fabio Grosso, who was shown the door after four games - and they are back in a familiar cycle.

Paolo Vanoli steered them to safety as interim manager last term, and his recent return brought back-to-back wins and seven goals.

After a 4-2 league win at Venezia, the Viola knocked Tuscan rivals Pisa out of the Coppa Italia, before holding Napoli to a gritty 1-1 draw.

Yet that revival did not last: Fiorentina returned from the international break with a 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Genoa, having gone two goals down within 15 minutes.

As a result, they finished the sixth matchday sitting second-bottom of Serie A, with only pointless Venezia below them.

The Tuscan club will now host opponents they beat 2-1 in February's clash at Stadio Sinigaglia, as Vanoli gradually led them away from danger.

However, Fiorentina had crashed out of the cup to Como just a few weeks earlier, meaning they have lost three consecutive meetings on home turf.

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Those results in Florence are a further sign that Como have overtaken Fiorentina, and the Lombardy club are ultimately aiming for the very top.

Last week's 0-0 draw with Roma was Serie A's first goalless game of the season, and it left the Lariani somewhat frustrated, having played most of the second half against 10 men.

Nonetheless, they have 11 points on the board, in addition to three from their first-ever pair of European matches.

Before the break, Como's 10-game unbeaten streak had surprisingly been halted by newly promoted Frosinone, and their winless run continued on Wednesday.

Cesc Fabregas took his young squad to Rotterdam for a Champions League clash with Feyenoord, which they led through highly-rated winger Assane Diao but eventually ended up losing 3-2.

Following that setback, Como now face two more quickfire fixtures amid a very busy schedule - away to Fiorentina and at home to fallen giants Manchester United.

Fiorentina Serie A form:

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

Como Serie A form:

Como form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Fiorentina's Franco Mastantuono underwent surgery on his left hand earlier this week, but he is still expected to start for the Viola on Sunday.

Long-term absentee Fabiano Parisi is certainly unavailable, while French midfielder Arthur Atta remains a major doubt.

Top scorer Mateo Pellegrino will hope to regain his place ahead of Beto, as the pair continue to vie for selection up front.

Like Mastantuono, Como star Nico Paz is a contender to succeed Lionel Messi in the Argentina team, and he has attempted the most shots in Serie A this term.

With Moise Kean still struggling for fitness, Tasos Douvikas should lead the Lariani's attack. An away-day specialist, the Greek striker's last five league goals have all arrived on the road, and he scored at De Kuip in midweek.

Having picked up a knock on Wednesday, Diao is also a doubt, and Fabregas could make several changes - most likely, Jean Butez will replace Robert Sanchez in goal.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Jimenez, Dragusin, Ranieri, Valdepenas; Ndour, Fagioli, Oulai; Mastantuono, Pellegrino, Njie

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Couto, Ramon, Chalobah, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Rodriguez, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

We say: Fiorentina 1-2 Como

A hectic schedule may be taking the edge off Como's incisive football, but they can still capitalise on Fiorentina's decline.

The Viola are too leaky at the back, while Vanoli has yet to find the right recipe up front.

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