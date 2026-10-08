Man United transfer news: Scouts ‘completely convinced’ about £46.6m attacker

Manchester United could reportedly pursue a move for Como winger Assane Diao following a positive scouting mission.

The Red Devils forked out in excess of £200m in the summer of 2025 to bolster their frontline with the arrivals of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

This summer, Man United focused on midfield reinforcements, bringing in Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans for around £150m.

It is understood that the 20-time English top-flight champions intend to strengthen their defensive options in the next couple of transfer windows, but further additions in attack could also be on the cards.

Speculation over Sesko’s long-term future is beginning to grow, amid reported interest from Barcelona and Juventus, while Joshua Zirkzee is increasingly likely to leave in search of regular game time.

Although Senegal international Diao is predominantly a winger, 4-4-2 claims that Man United scouts are ‘completely convinced’ of the 21-year-old’s abilities.

© Imago

Man Utd among clubs interested in Assane Diao

The report adds that Red Devils' scouts watched Diao directly on site in Serie A games against Genoa, Parma and Frosinone this season.

Diao is known to be a fast, powerful and direct winger who is comfortable operating on both flanks and has also featured briefly as a centre-forward.

It is claimed that Liverpool, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Everton and Brentford are also interested in Diao, while Roma and Atalanta BC are two Italian clubs that have been keeping tabs on the youngster.

Diao moved from Real Betis to Como in January 2025 and make an electric start to life under head coach Cesc Fabregas, scoring eight goals in his first 15 Serie A appearances.

The Senegal star then endured an injury hit 2025-26 campaign, scoring only twice in 17 league games, but he has since made a positive start to the new season, chipping in with three goals and one assist in six games across Serie A and the Champions League.

Como are said to have no desire to sell Diao, who is valued between €50m (£42.4m) and €55m (£46.6m), and the winger is under contract at the Italian club until the summer of 2029.