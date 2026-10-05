Man United transfer news: Three strikers Red Devils could sign in January amid ongoing Benjamin Sesko concerns

Manchester United have not exactly been short of goals this season - their problem has instead come down the other end, with clean sheets a rarity for the 20-time English champions these days.

There is a potential problem developing in the final third of the field, though, due to ongoing concerns over a shin injury suffered by Benjamin Sesko towards the end of last season.

Sesko has played six times for the Red Devils this term, scoring twice, but he missed out against Fulham before the international break due to a recurrence of his shin issue.

There are concerns that the injury could become 'chronic' - potentially leading to another lengthy spell on their sidelines, and Sesko's centre-forward back-up in the squad, Joshua Zirkzee, has found it incredibly difficult to make his mark for the Red Devils.

Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are both capable of playing through the middle, but Man United may need to enter the centre-forward market in January to boost their squad.

With that in mind, Sports Mole looks at three potential options for the 20-time English champions.

© Iconsport / Ian Stephen/Every Second Media

Mateta only has a contract with Palace until the end of the season, and there is certainly a chance that the 6ft 4in striker will be on the move during the winter transfer window.

Man United are known admirers of the 29-year-old, who has scored 62 goals and registered 14 assists in 203 appearances for Palace in all competitions.

The France international is proven in the Premier League, scoring 50 times and registering nine assists in 163 appearances in the competition, and his contract situation means that Man United would not have to pay through the roof to sign him in the winter.

Mateta has been out since Palace's first game of the season due to a hamstring injury, but he is closing in on a return to action.

Man United would face competition for the centre-forward, but he has emerged as a genuine option for the 20-time English champions at the start of 2027.

© Iconsport / Federico Gambarini/dpa

Matanovic is another player drawing attention due to his form for Freiburg at the start of the season, scoring six times and registering two assists in seven appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old scored 15 times in all competitions for Freiburg last term but is comfortably on course to better that total before the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Matanovic was linked with a move away from Freiburg over the summer, with Arsenal and Chelsea also believed to be interested in the 6ft 5in striker.

There were suggestions of a £30m valuation over the summer, but that could now have risen to around £50m given his form at the start of the campaign.

A January move for the Croatia international would be difficult but not impossible.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Endrick was linked with a move away from Real Madrid over the summer, but it is understood that Los Blancos head coach Jose Mourinho blocked an exit for the Brazilian.

It has been a difficult start to the season for the 20-year-old, who has only played four minutes of football for the capital giants in 2026-27.

Endrick missed the start of the campaign with a muscular injury but has been back since the start of September and has still found it difficult to secure minutes.

A permanent exit for the youngster is January would be difficult, but a loan switch cannot be ruled out.

Endrick spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon, scoring eight times in 21 appearances, while he has a record of seven goals in 41 appearances for Real Madrid.