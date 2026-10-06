Man United transfer news: Barcelona, Juventus 'eyeing' £64m move for Red Devils forward

Barcelona and Juventus are both reportedly interested in signing Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko during next summer's transfer window.

Sesko moved to Old Trafford from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025, with the Red Devils paying in the region of £74m to secure the Slovenia international's signature.

The 23-year-old has scored 14 times and registered one assist in 38 appearances for Man United in all competitions, including 12 goals and one assist in 34 Premier League fixtures.

Sesko missed the end of last season with a shin injury, and he was also absent during pre-season, but the forward has featured on six occasions in 2026-27, scoring twice.

The forward missed Man United's last game before the international break against Fulham due to a recurrence of his shin issue, which is in danger of becoming 'chronic'.

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Barca, Juve 'interested' in Sesko transfer

As it stands, it is unclear whether Sesko will be available for Man United's next match, which comes against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon.

There was some speculation surrounding Sesko's future over the summer, but Man United are not believed to have been willing to discuss an exit.

Fresh speculation has emerged regarding the Slovenian, with two of the biggest clubs in European football said to be interested in signing him in the summer of 2027.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus and Barcelona are both keen, with the pair said to be confident that Man United would accept an offer in the region of £64m.

An exit for that amount would be a surprise, though, as the Red Devils are still believed to have full confidence in the striker despite his injury issues.

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Could Man United sign a new striker in January?

Man United are believed to be considering moving for a new striker in January given Sesko's fitness concerns, and the fact that Joshua Zirkzee continues to struggle at Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, Freiburg's Igor Matanovic and Real Madrid's Endrick are potential targets for the 20-time English champions in the winter market.