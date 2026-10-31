Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'seriously considering' £16m January move for La Liga winger

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Sevilla winger Miguel Sierra during the January transfer window.

Daniel Farke's side have thrived at the beginning of this Premier League campaign with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in attack, with the 29-year-old supposedly attracting interest from crisis-hit Manchester United.

Michael Carrick's troops are winless across their past eight competitive contests (D3 L5) and need forward reinforcements in the New Year, especially given the shin problems of Benjamin Sesko.

The Red Devils are currently sitting in a lowly 16th spot in the Premier League standings, whereas Leeds are occupying seventh position after losing just one of their opening eight league games.

That being said, the Elland Road club are currently in the midst of a four-game winless streak (D3 L1) in the top flight ahead of a tricky-looking trip to Europa League leaders Bournemouth on Saturday.

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Leeds seriously considering Sierra swoop?

According to Spanish publication Orgullo Biri, Leeds are in the market for attacking arrivals during the upcoming January transfer window, in which the Elland Road club will look to bolster their European chances.

The report claims that the Whites are keen on securing the talents of Sevilla winger Sierra, who has played on eight occasions in La Liga so far during the 2026-27 campaign, scoring two times.

The 22-year-old is tied to the Spanish outfit until the summer of 2029, however, there is supposedly a release clause in the contract of the highly-rated youngster which totals an affordable £16.6m.

It is believed that Leeds are seriously considering a mid-season swoop for Sierra, with Farke's side relying heavily on Calvert-Lewin for goals and decisive moments at the beginning of this term.

Jean-Matteo Bahoya is currently on loan in Yorkshire from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, however, the Frenchman is yet to have a significant impact on proceedings at Elland Road.

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Leeds' Wilson situation

Signing as a free agent after leaving Premier League side Fulham at the end of his contract, Harry Wilson was a real coup for Leeds in a summer transfer window which raised eyebrows in Yorkshire.

The Welsh wizard arrived at Elland Road off the back of an 11-goal campaign for the Cottagers in West London, scoring a number of long-range curlers to win points for Marco Silva's men.

Despite this, Wilson has endured a tricky time to the start of life at Leeds, starting just two Premier League matches, playing a combined 231 minutes and failing to register a goal contribution.