Man Utd transfer news: Dominic Calvert-Lewin makes Old Trafford 'decision' ahead of January window

Manchester United have reportedly been rejected by Leeds United forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of the January transfer window.

Over the past 48 hours, links have been made between the 29-year-old and Michael Carrick's side, who are currently winless in eight matches across Premier League, EFL Cup and Champions League action.

Calvert-Lewin has been a standout performer for the Elland Road club at the beginning of this term, scoring four goals across eight top-flight fixtures, recently receiving recognition on the international scene.

The former Everton man earned an England call-up for UEFA Nations League contests against Spain, Croatia and Czechia in September/October, playing understudy to Balon d'Or winner Harry Kane.

Man Utd are supposedly hopeful that Calvert-Lewin can be the answer to their serious problems at the top end of the pitch, with star player Bruno Fernandes left out of the XI last time out.

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Man Utd snubbed by Leeds star Calvert-Lewin?

According to BBC Sport, Manchester United are set to experience another embarrassing rejection on the transfer scene, highlighting once again their fall from grace following the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Despite the Red Devils' strong interest in bringing the striker to the Theatre of Dreams in the New Year, the report claims that the 29-year-old is set to sign a new bumper contract with his current employers.

Calvert-Lewin's current agreement at Elland Road expires during the summer of 2028, meaning that Farke's side are in no immediate danger of losing the talent for a nominal fee in the near future.

The apparent defeat in the hunt for the Englishmen is a cruel blow for Man Utd, who are battling on with a lack of options at striker, with Benjamin Sesko sidelined due to a shin problem.

Bryan Mbeumo has played in that central-attacking role for Carrick over the past few games, leaving natural striker Joshua Zirkzee as an impact substitute - whether that be positive or negative.

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Man Utd pull is non-existent

Back in the glory days of the late 2000s and early 2010s, Manchester United had the pulling power to lure any Premier League talent to the Theatre of Dreams, convinced by the charm of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Thirteen years on from the departure of the legendary Scotsman and plenty of water has passed under the bridge, with the Red Devils no longer possessing the same level of aura in world football.

It is not crazy to argue that Leeds will finish above Man Utd in the Premier League season, with the Whites having a good chance of beating their arch rivals to a spot in European competition.