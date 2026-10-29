Hull City vs. Ipswich Town: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

Following a bright start that yielded impressive wins over Manchester United and Coventry City, Sergej Jakirovic's Hull City are currently enduring a six-game Premier League winless run, continually undermined by offensive struggles that have left them as the joint-lowest scorers in the top half.

They welcome a Gary O'Neil-led Ipswich Town side who are level on 10 points and looking to build momentum after picking up three top-flight wins this season against Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

The stakes are high, as Hull look to defend their unbeaten home run at the MKM Stadium and snap an almost six-year winless streak against Ipswich, while the Tractor Boys aim to leapfrog their hosts and push towards the top six.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head record and past meetings between Hull City and Ipswich.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 43

Hull City wins: 19

Draws: 12

Ipswich Town wins: 12

Hull and Ipswich have faced off 43 times previously, with the Tigers winning 19 times and Ipswich claiming 12 victories; the teams have played out 12 draws.

Both clubs were frequent adversaries in the old Second Division between the 1950s and 1980s, beginning with their first-ever clash in September 1954, which resulted in a 4-2 victory for the Tigers.

That era produced several high-scoring affairs, perhaps most notably a thrilling 5-4 triumph for Ipswich Town at Portman Road in October 1966.

After a hiatus, the rivalry became a regular fixture in the Championship from 2005 to 2019. This period featured a remarkably dominant stretch for the Tigers, who went unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches against Ipswich between 2011 and 2019, a run that also included a 3-1 victory in the FA Cup third round in January 2012.

The sides briefly crossed paths in League One during the 2020-21 campaign, sharing the spoils across two fixtures as Hull comfortably won 3-0 at Portman Road before Ipswich secured a 1-0 win at the MKM Stadium later that season.

However, recent meetings have been heavily dominated by the Suffolk outfit, with Ipswich having won four of the last five encounters between the two clubs, claiming a 3-0 victory at Portman Road in late 2023 before a thrilling 3-3 draw in April 2024.

The Tractor Boys then completed a Championship league double over Hull in the 2025-26 campaign, winning 2-0 on Humberside and 1-0 on home soil after Azor Matusiwa's 71st-minute goal, leaving Hull without a win in this fixture since November 2020.

Despite their extensive shared history across the lower divisions, this upcoming fixture marks their first-ever meeting in the Premier League.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 03, 2026: Ipswich Town 1-0 Hull City (Championship)

Nov 25, 2025: Hull City 0-2 Ipswich Town (Championship)

Apr 27, 2024: Hull City 3-3 Ipswich Town (Championship)

Oct 03, 2023: Ipswich Town 3-0 Hull City (Championship)

Feb 23, 2021: Hull City 0-1 Ipswich Town (League One)

Nov 24, 2020: Ipswich Town 0-3 Hull City (League One)

Mar 30, 2019: Ipswich Town 0-2 Hull City (Championship)

Sep 15, 2018: Hull City 2-0 Ipswich Town (Championship)

Mar 13, 2018: Ipswich Town 0-3 Hull City (Championship)

Nov 18, 2017: Hull City 2-2 Ipswich Town (Championship)

Feb 23, 2016: Ipswich Town 0-1 Hull City (Championship)

Oct 20, 2015: Hull City 3-0 Ipswich Town (Championship)

Apr 13, 2013: Ipswich Town 1-2 Hull City (Championship)

Oct 20, 2012: Hull City 2-1 Ipswich Town (Championship)

Mar 10, 2012: Hull City 2-2 Ipswich Town (Championship)

Jan 07, 2012: Hull City 3-1 Ipswich Town (FA Cup)

Aug 13, 2011: Ipswich Town 0-1 Hull City (Championship)

Feb 19, 2011: Ipswich Town 1-1 Hull City (Championship)

Nov 20, 2010: Hull City 1-0 Ipswich Town (Championship)

May 04, 2008: Ipswich Town 1-0 Hull City (Championship)