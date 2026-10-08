Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Stoke City - prediction, team news, lineups

Bolton Wanderers and Stoke City meet on Saturday afternoon looking to extend their strong form in the Championship.

The Trotters and Potters sit in 15th and seventh place in the Championship table, a result of back-to-back victories before the international break.

Match preview

While Lincoln City have been the best-performing of the newly-promoted teams, that should not take away from Bolton's start to the season.

Despite a four-game losing streak since their return to the second tier, Steven Schumacher's side have still accumulated 10 points from eight games.

Before the international break, Bolton posted a last-gasp 1-0 victory at home to Cardiff City and emerged from a seven-goal thriller at Norwich City.

Although far from perfect in either game, Schumacher knows that getting points on the board is all that matters for Bolton as they bid to establish themselves at this level.

Their home form could prove key, and six points have already been accumulated from games against Preston North End, Lincoln City, West Ham United and Cardiff.

© Iconsport / Arthur Haigh, WhiteRosePhotos / Alamy

However, that record will be put to the test by a Stoke side that are arguably the form team in the division.

After losing their opening three matches, Mark Robins's team has responded with 13 points from a possible 15.

Since September 1, victories have been earned against Norwich City, Charlton Athletic, Watford and Sheffield United.

Furthermore, when you consider that Stoke's only defeats came to leaders Swansea City, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, it emphasises that sitting in seventh spot after eight games is an impressive feat.

Bolton Wanderers Championship form:

Stoke City Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

After combining for Bolton's winning goal at Norwich, Atsuki Ito and Samuel Iling-Junior are both in contention to return for Bolton.

Ruben Rodrigues and Kyliane Dong would likely drop down to the substitutes' bench.

Luca Stephenson and Lewis Brunt are expected to miss out through injury.

Meanwhile, Stoke midfielder Ethan Galbraith could be sidelined for this fixture having picked up an issue while on Northern Ireland duty.

Ben Pearson could be drafted in as a straight replacement, while Sam Gallagher is an option in attack after scoring as a substitute versus Sheffield United.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bazunu; Larrazabal, Toal, Davies, Conway; Erhahon, Sheehan; Iling-Junior, Ito, Gale; Dalby

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Wilmot, Graham, Taloverov; Johnson, Soumare, Pearson, Bocat; McGlynn, Hirst, Gallagher

We say: Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Stoke City

Both teams did not want the international break to come, and this feels like a bonafide 50-50 contest now that momentum has been lost. While Stoke have shown little to suggest that they could lose this game, Bolton have started to find ways to win, and we are backing the home side to prevail with a late goal.

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