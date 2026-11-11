Manchester United face £900m Adidas deal threat amid relegation fears

Manchester United's worsening Premier League campaign could have significant financial consequences, with a relegation clause in their £900m Adidas contract allowing the sportswear manufacturer to halve its annual payments to the club.

Michael Carrick's side have entered the November international break in the relegation zone, sitting 18th with just eight points from their opening 10 league matches.

United have won only once in the Premier League this season and are without a victory in their last eight top-flight fixtures, equalling their longest winless run in the competition's history.

Sunday's extraordinary 4-4 draw with Aston Villa offered some relief after two stoppage-time goals rescued a point at Old Trafford, but the result did little to improve their precarious league position.

Their struggles have brought renewed attention to the commercial implications of a potential drop into the Championship, with the club's latest financial disclosures confirming a provision that could substantially reduce one of their most lucrative revenue streams.

Although relegation remains a hypothetical outcome with much of the season still to play, United's Adidas agreement includes both a payment reduction mechanism and a potential termination clause.

What does Manchester United's £900m Adidas contract say about relegation?

United agreed a 10-year extension to their partnership with Adidas in July 2023, taking their relationship with the German sportswear company through to June 2035.

The extension carries a minimum guarantee of £900m, in addition to the £750m guaranteed under the original agreement, bringing the total contractual guarantee across the extended partnership to £1.65bn, subject to adjustments.

However, the club's annual report for the financial year ending June 30, 2026 confirms that those payments are not entirely protected against a decline in sporting fortunes.

Under the agreement, Adidas has the right to reduce the applicable payments for any year by 50% if United's men's first team are not competing in the Premier League.

Crucially, that would be a reduction in the relevant annual payment, rather than an automatic loss of £900m.

The agreement also gives Adidas the option of terminating its partnership by providing one full season's notice if United are relegated from the Premier League or are otherwise excluded from England's top division.

That provision does not mean a termination would automatically follow relegation, but it would give the manufacturer a contractual route to end the relationship.

United's financial disclosures also confirm a separate penalty for failing to qualify for the Champions League.

From the 2025-26 season onwards, their agreement includes a £10m deduction for each campaign in which the men's team do not participate in Europe's premier club competition.

The club's failure to qualify for the 2025-26 Champions League already triggered one such deduction.

These clauses illustrate how United's commercial income is linked to their performances on the pitch, even under a long-term agreement with one of the world's biggest sportswear brands.

The relegation provision would only become relevant if the club actually dropped out of the Premier League, but their current position has made a previously remote contractual scenario worthy of attention.

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Manchester United's 40-year low increases pressure on Michael Carrick

United have not played outside England's top flight since the 1974-75 campaign, when they immediately secured promotion from the Second Division.

Their last relegation came in 1974, six years after winning the European Cup under Sir Matt Busby.

They have never been relegated during the Premier League era, which began in 1992, although their 15th-place finish in 2024-25 represented their worst final position since the competition's formation.

The current campaign has produced an even more alarming start.

United's position after 10 matches is their lowest at this stage of a top-flight season since 1986-87, when Ron Atkinson was replaced by Sir Alex Ferguson in November 1986.

Ferguson eventually guided United to an 11th-place finish that season, before overseeing a transformation that delivered 13 Premier League titles.

Carrick now faces a very different challenge, with his side having conceded 19 league goals and secured only one win from their first 10 fixtures.

The latest setback came against Aston Villa, when United recovered from two goals down on two separate occasions before Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu scored in stoppage time.

Their resilience earned a point, but defensive mistakes continued to undermine the team.

Carrick acknowledged afterwards that United had been making matches unnecessarily difficult through avoidable errors, while insisting that their overall performance deserved more than a draw.

The Red Devils will return from the international break with a trip to Liverpool on November 22, a fixture that presents another difficult test of their attempts to climb away from the bottom three.

For now, there is no suggestion that Adidas has taken action over United's league position. The contractual consequences would depend on their final status at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, the club's financial filings establish precisely what could be at stake should their worst start in four decades eventually result in an unprecedented Premier League relegation.