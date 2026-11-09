Michael Carrick future: Review 'ongoing' at Man United - what will be the outcome?

Manchester United's director of football Jason Wilcox is reportedly leading the review into Michael Carrick's future at Old Trafford.

A disastrous start to the 2026-27 campaign has left Man United down in 18th spot in the Premier League table, with the team winning just one of their first 10 league games of the season.

Man United did manage to beat Roma 3-2 in the Champions League last week, though, before twice coming from two goals behind to draw 4-4 with Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, and the season has now been interrupted by an international break.

There is huge uncertainty when it comes to Carrick's future, with the sporting department at Old Trafford now reviewing the head coach's position.

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Wilcox 'leading review' into Carrick's Man United future

According to The Guardian, Wilcox is leading the review, with chief executive Omar Berrada also being consulted, before a recommendation is made to Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Carrick was expected to be sacked by Man United off the back of the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on October 25, but he was allegedly given three games to save his job - the trip to Chelsea in the Premier League, followed by the games against Roma and Villa.

It is understood that Eddie Howe is Wilcox's number one choice to replace Carrick, should a change be made, but that is not thought to be a view universally shared by the decision-makers.

Man United are next in action at Anfield on November 22, facing Liverpool in the Premier League, before facing Sporting Lisbon away from home in the Champions League.

November will then conclude with a home league game against Brentford.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

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"We’re in November. I don’t like the situation we’re in or the results we’ve had, but we can definitely do something about it. We haven’t won enough games but I expect to move forward," Carrick told Sky Sports News after the draw with Villa.

"We’ll keep working on the things we’ve been working on, and tighten up on a few mistakes and win football matches."

The positions of both Wilcox and Berrada have also been called into question due to Man United's ongoing struggles, and the pair are facing uncertain futures.

There remain calls from the club's supporters for the Glazer family to sell their share of the 20-time English champions, but there are no indications at this stage that will occur.

As it stands, Carrick is likely to remain in charge of Man United for the Liverpool game, with the Englishman still being backed despite the team's struggles this season.