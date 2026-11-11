Preview: Tunisia vs Libya - prediction, team news, lineups

Tunisia and Libya will both look to kickstart their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaigns with a win when they meet at Stade Taieb Mehiri on Friday.

Both teams are winless from the opening two matchdays, and a defeat for either side could leave them with too much ground to make up at the midway point of the qualifiers.

Match preview

After qualifying for each of the last 17 AFCON finals - the longest active streak of any nation - Tunisia have arguably been the most underwhelming team of the qualifiers so far, having been held to draws by Uganda and Botswana.

This continues what has been a torrid 2026 for Moin Chaabani’s men, who are now winless in eight matches and have conceded in each of their last seven outings.

A return of just two points from a possible six leaves the Eagles of Carthage, who have topped their qualifying group five times in the last six editions, third in Group H and currently on course to miss out on African football’s showpiece event for the first time since 1992.

However, much could still change for Tunisia over the course of their double-header against Libya, with the sides set to meet again in Tripoli next Thursday after this weekend’s clash.

Having won each of the last four meetings - all in AFCON qualifying - Friday’s hosts will be confident of overcoming their North African rivals in both upcoming encounters and putting themselves in pole position to clinch an AFCON spot.

© Iconsport / BackpagePix

While Tunisia have been AFCON regulars, Libya have featured at just three tournaments in their history. Their quest for a fourth began on a positive note, coming from two goals down to earn a point against Botswana in their opening qualifier.

Carrying that momentum into their second outing, Youssouph Dabo’s side travelled to Hoima to face Uganda, where they were arguably the better team but left empty-handed after Arnold Vula’s strike on the stroke of half-time.

Since a five-match unbeaten run (W3, D2) between September 4 and November 15 last year, the Mediterranean Knights are now winless in their subsequent five games, with Dabo’s appointment to replace Aliou Cisse yet to deliver the desired impact.

Libya have managed just one victory in their last 13 AFCON qualifiers and now require two wins in quick succession to lift themselves off the bottom of Group H before the final round of matches in March 2027.

Both of Friday’s opponents have struggled defensively, so goals at both ends look likely. Striking first could prove crucial for the visitors, with the hosts having conceded the opening goal in six of their last seven matches.

Tunisia Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

D

D

Tunisia form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

D

D

Libya Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

D

L

Libya form (all competitions):

W

L

D

D

D

L

Team News

© Imago / Marco Steinbrenner / DeFodi Images

Elias Achouri, Ellyes Skhiri, and Hannibal Mejbri are all ruled out through injury and will play no part for Tunisia on Friday.

Hazem Mastouri’s brace against Botswana means he has now scored three goals in his last two international appearances, so he is one to watch.

Midfielder Ferjan Sassi is one appearance away from equalling Radhi Jaidi’s all-time record of 105 for Tunisia and could make history on Friday.

Ezzeddine Al Mariami has been directly involved in each of Libya’s last three goals, making him the visitors' biggest attacking threat at the moment.

Twenty-five-year-old Osama Al Shreimy plays his club football in Tunisia with Club Africain and will be eager to impress against his adopted home nation.

Tunisia possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Nasraoui, Arous, Talbi; Ltaief, Sassi, Laidouni, Maaloul; Gharbi, Ben Slimane; Mastouri

Libya possible starting lineup:

Al Tihar; Jaddour, Al Suwaee, Youssef, Salama; Al Hbeishi, Al Shalui; Elhouni, Al Gsheim, Issa; Al Mariami

We say: Tunisia 3-1 Libya

Tunisia may be enduring their roughest patch in decades, but they still possess enough quality to overcome an equally struggling Libya side.

We are backing the hosts to make home advantage count and secure all three points after 90 minutes.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.