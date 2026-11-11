Mauricio Pochettino to Man United: Five signings the Red Devils could make in 2027 to transform themselves under Argentine

Manchester United are soon expected to confirm Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach, with Michael Carrick set to be relieved of his duties at Old Trafford.

An announcement from Man United on the removal of Carrick is likely to arrive on Thursday, with Pochettino leaving his managerial role with the United States in order to take charge of the 20-time English champions.

Man United are expected to at least attempt to add to their squad in January, but the bulk of their business for 2027 will have to wait until the summer.

Here, Sports Mole looks at five signings the Red Devils could make in the middle of next year to hand Pochettino a huge chance of enjoying a successful 2027-28 campaign.

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Man United overhauled their midfield during the summer transfer window, bringing in Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, but it would be fair to say that the balance in the middle of the park is still not quite right at this moment in time.

Manuel Ugarte is likely to leave next summer, once he has recovered from a serious knee injury, while there are question marks surrounding Bruno Fernandes' long-term future.

As a result, there is expected to be space in the squad for another midfield arrival, and bringing in Scott from Bournemouth would be a huge statement of intent.

The 23-year-old - valued in the region of £80m by Bournemouth - is also wanted by Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

However, Man United should also be firmly in the mix for the England international, who has quickly developed into one of the leading central midfielders in the Premier League.

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There is currently widespread speculation surrounding Karl's future at Bayern, with the Germany international potentially being allowed to leave Allianz Arena in 2027.

Karl, 18, has scored three goals and registered two assists in 14 appearances for Vincent Kompany's side during the 2026-27 campaign.

The versatile attacker has represented Bayern on 54 occasions, scoring 12 goals and registering 10 assists, and a recent report claimed that Man United had been 'alerted' to the possibility that the teenager could be available in 2027.

Karl is said to be valued by Bayern in the region of £50m, and he could potentially be a long-term replacement for Fernandes at Old Trafford.

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There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Esposito's future, with Arsenal and Man United believed to be interested in the Italy international.

The 21-year-old has scored four times in 13 appearances for Inter this season, in addition to coming up with two assists, while he has 15 goals and nine assists in 63 appearances for the club in total since breaking into the first team.

The 6ft 3in striker is said to be valued by Inter in the region of £84m, so it would be a major deal for Man United.

Benjamin Sesko's ongoing injury problems are a concern, and it would be some statement from the Red Devils if they were able to win the race for Esposito, who was allegedly scouted by the English giants last weekend.

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Man United are long-term admirers of Branthwaite, with the Red Devils making an attempt to sign the centre-back from Everton in the summer of 2024.

It is understood that the Red Devils had at least two offers for the Englishman turned down, but it is possible that their interest could be reignited in 2027.

Branthwaite has made nine appearances for Everton this season, and the 24-year-old is producing high-level performances for the Merseyside outfit.

The Englishman has a contract with Everton until the summer of 2030, but it would be difficult for the Toffees to fight off serious interest from Man United next year.

Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez are both likely to leave Old Trafford in 2027, and it is absolutely vital that the Red Devils boost their defence next summer.

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Man United attempted to sign Hall from Newcastle over the summer, but the club were ultimately unable to secure a deal for the England international.

The 22-year-old signed a new contract with the Magpies in September, with his contract at St James' Park due to run until the summer of 2031.

However, it is not impossible to imagine Hall being on the move next summer, with Man United desperate to bring in a new left-back.

Luke Shaw could be released next summer, and Man United need a long-term option in that area of the field, with Hall said to be incredibly keen on a switch to Old Trafford.