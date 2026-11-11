Preview: Andorra vs Gibraltar - prediction, team news, lineups

Andorra will conclude their Nations League D campaign on Friday, when they welcome Gibraltar to Estadi de la FAF d'Encamp.

The hosts are last in their three-team group with one point from their three matches so far, whereas the visitors are second with two points from two games.

Match preview

Andorra were beaten 1-0 by Malta on October 4 in their latest outing in the competition, with their only point coming in a 0-0 stalemate with Gibraltar on September 27.

All three teams in their group will be competing in Nations League C in 2028-29, but while there is no jeopardy for either team on Friday, their placement in group will determine their rankings for the next campaign.

The hosts have only scored one goal in the group so far, though they have conceded just three times in the group stage.

Boss Koldo Alvarez has been in charge of the national team for 16 years, but he has only overseen 13 wins from his 146 games in the dugout, and he has lost 15, drawn five and won just one of his last 21 matches as head coach.

Andorra's performances at home have been poor considering they have been beaten in six of their past seven fixtures when playing as hosts.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Gibraltar are in arguably their best ever period of form given they are undefeated in their last six fixtures in all competitions, winning on three occasions.

The visitors managed to score 11 goals and concede just twice, and they kept four clean sheets in that time.

It should be noted that Los Llanis did play Liechtenstein, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands and Sao Tome and Principe in those six clashes, with the latter the highest-ranked nation by FIFA at 194th.

Head coach Scott Wiseman will hope to avoid becoming the first manager in his country's history to lose against Andorra, with his side having won two times and settled for two stalemates in four meetings with their hosts.

Gibraltar have been defeated in five of their seven most recent contests on the road, with their only victory in that period a 2-0 success against Liechtenstein on October 5.

Andorra Nations League form:

L

D

L

Andorra form (all competitions):

W

L

L

D

L

L

Gibraltar Nations League form:

D

D

Gibraltar form (all competitions):

W

W

D

D

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Romans Koksarovs

Andorra could use a four-man defence featuring central defenders Max Llovera and Ian Bryan Olivera ahead of goalkeeper Iker Alvarez.

Midfielders Ot Remolins Planes and Eric Vales could be rewarded with their 11th and 25th caps for the national team.

In the frontline, it would not be surprising to see forward Albert Rosas partnered by Guillaume Lopez, with the duo having scored five and two goals respectively for the hosts.

As for Gibraltar, it would not be surprising to see Dan Bent, Bernardo Lopes and Julian Valarino form a back three, especially after the trio started in the reverse fixture against their hosts.

Leon Mason and Nicholas Pozo may be used as two third of a midfield three, while Tjay De Barr and Dylan Borge are set to start up front.

Andorra possible starting lineup:

Alvarez; Font, Llovera, Olivera, Nicolas; Alaez, Planes, Vales, Rodrigo; Rosas, Lopez

Gibraltar possible starting lineup:

Banda; Bent, Lopes, Valarino; Ronan, Mason, Torrilla, Pozo, Scanlon; De Barr, Borge

We say: Andorra 1-1 Gibraltar

Neither side are likely to be at their best considering there is little to play for given all teams will be in Nations League C.

However, with Andorra backed by a home crowd, perhaps the hosts will be able take at least a point against Gibraltar, who have often travelled poorly.

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