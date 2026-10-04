Sunday's Nations League predictions including Portugal vs. Norway, Republic of Ireland vs. Israel

Today's UEFA Nations League predictions includes clashes between Portugal and Norway, as well as Republic of Ireland and Norway.

© Imago

Azerbaijan and Lithuania meet for the second time in seven days when both teams face off at Neftci Arena in Baku in a UEFA Nations League clash.

The matchday three encounter in League D features two unbeaten sides, with Lithuania earning four points compared to their hosts’ two.

We say: Azerbaijan 1-1 Lithuania

Although the competitive stakes have been entirely removed by the new promotion format, both nations will still see this encounter as a valuable opportunity to build momentum.

With the sides evenly matched in their recent 1-1 draw and both having capable attacking options, we expect another closely fought affair to end in a hard-fought share of the spoils in Baku.

> Azerbaijan vs. Lithuania preview

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After both settled for a point from their third UEFA Nations League fixture, Kosovo and Austria will clash in Pristina on Sunday.

With the sides occupying first and second place in League B Group 3, this is a battle for top spot, as they meet for the second time in eight days.

We say: Kosovo 1-2 Austria

Austria can inflict a rare home defeat on Kosovo, due to their impressive firepower at this level.

Only two teams scored more goals in League B last time around, and Rangnick's men have already racked up eight in three games this term.

> Kosovo vs. Austria preview

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Without a victory against Malta in recorded history, Andorra travel to the National Stadium for Sunday’s UEFA Nations League match.

Given the absence of jeopardy, with every side in both League D groups advancing to League C, both teams have little at stake this weekend except for building momentum in different capacities.

We say: Malta 2-0 Andorra

Although the upcoming format changes have diminished competitive stakes, Malta will be keen to extend their dominant historical record in front of a passionate home crowd.

With Teuma and Cardona orchestrating the attack against an Andorran side desperately struggling for goals, the Reds are expected to possess far too much quality and secure a comfortable victory in Ta’ Qali.

> Malta vs. Andorra preview

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Portugal will be bidding to make it four straight wins in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League when they welcome Norway to Estadio do Dragao on Sunday night.

Jorge Jesus's side are currently top of Group 4 of League A, boasting nine points from three matches, while Norway are third in the section on three points.

We say: Portugal 2-1 Norway

Norway will be bidding to bounce back from what was a poor showing against Wales, and we are expecting a stronger performance level here, but Portugal should still be able to navigate their way to all three points.

> Portugal vs. Norway preview

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Netherlands will be bidding to record their second win of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League when they continue their campaign against Serbia on Sunday evening.

Xavi's side are currently second in Group 2 of League A, boasting five points from their opening three matches in the competition, while Serbia are bottom of the section on zero points.

We say: Netherland 2-0 Serbia

It is difficult to back Serbia at the moment given their struggles, and we are expecting Netherlands to secure all three points in the Nations League fixture.

> Netherlands vs. Serbia preview

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Greece will be bidding to make it back-to-back wins over Germany in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League when the two teams lock horns once again on Sunday night.

The home team are currently top of Group 2 of League A, picking up seven points from three matches, while Germany sit third in the section on four points.

We say: Greece 2-1 Germany

Greece have been excellent during this international period, and we are backing the hosts to overcome a Germany team that will be missing a number of important players.

> Greece vs. Germany preview

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After both had to settle for a point from their third UEFA Nations League fixture, the Republic of Ireland and Israel will clash in neutral Serbia on Sunday.

Trailing behind League B Group 3 leaders Austria and Kosovo, the pair will meet for a second time in eight days, following their frosty encounter in Hungary.

We say: Republic of Ireland 2-1 Israel

Though Ireland are unlikely to catch Israel cold as they did in Hungary, they have proven the more potent side so far.

So, the 'hosts' can claim all three points and stay in the mix for promotion until matters are finally decided next month.

> Republic of Ireland vs. Israel preview

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Wales will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the UEFA Nations League when they continue their 2026-27 campaign against Denmark on Sunday night.

Craig Bellamy's side are currently bottom of Group 4 of League A on three points, while Denmark are second in the section, also claiming three points from three games.

We say: Wales 2-2 Denmark

Wales were brilliant in their success over Norway, but this will be a tough game for Bellamy's side given the strength of the Danes. We can see the points being shared on Sunday night, but it should be an entertaining match.

> Wales vs. Denmark preview