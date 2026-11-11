Arsenal battle Real Madrid and PSG for £44m-rated Borussia Dortmund wonderkid

Arsenal are reportedly among three European heavyweights monitoring Borussia Dortmund defender Joane Gadou, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also interested in the highly rated French teenager.

The 19-year-old has quickly established himself in the Bundesliga following his summer move from Red Bull Salzburg, attracting attention from some of Europe's biggest clubs after an impressive start to his Dortmund career.

According to German outlet Fussball News, citing transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Arsenal, Real Madrid and PSG have been following Gadou's development closely and have sent scouts to watch him in action.

Dortmund are reluctant to lose the defender just months after signing him, although offers in the region of €40m to €50m (£35m to £44m) could reportedly persuade the German club to reconsider their position.

No formal asking price has been announced, and there is currently no indication that any of the interested clubs have submitted an offer.

A January transfer is considered highly unlikely, with the summer of 2027 potentially providing a more realistic opportunity for the player's admirers.

Arsenal among three clubs monitoring Borussia Dortmund's Joane Gadou

Gadou has made a rapid impression at Dortmund, having started 12 of his 15 appearances across all competitions during the opening months of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Frenchman has become a regular member of Niko Kovac's defensive unit, competing alongside established players such as Nico Schlotterbeck and Waldemar Anton.

Standing at 1.95 metres, Gadou combines an imposing physical presence with considerable pace and an ability to contribute to his team's build-up play.

His versatility has also been evident, with the teenager capable of operating on the right of a back three or filling in at right-back when required.

Those qualities have reportedly attracted scouts from Arsenal, Real Madrid and PSG, who are understood to have watched him during Dortmund's encounters with Real Betis and Bayern Munich.

For Arsenal, Gadou is already a familiar opponent.

The defender scored against the Gunners during the Emirates Cup in August, finding the net in the second half as Dortmund secured a 3-2 pre-season victory in north London.

That appearance provided an early opportunity for the Premier League champions to assess the youngster at close quarters, although there is no evidence that it directly prompted their reported transfer interest.

Gadou's development has been particularly rapid considering that he was still part of PSG's academy little more than two years ago.

He left the French champions for Salzburg in September 2024 without making a senior appearance in Paris, subsequently establishing himself in Austria before earning a move to Dortmund in May 2026.

The Bundesliga club reportedly paid approximately €19.5m (£17m) for his services, with further bonuses potentially increasing the overall fee.

Dortmund's sporting director Lars Ricken made clear at the time that the club had followed Gadou since his PSG days and expected him to play an important role immediately.

The French youth international has justified that confidence with his early performances, and his progress now appears to have attracted renewed attention from his former club.

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Borussia Dortmund hold firm over £44m-rated Arsenal target

Despite the growing interest, Dortmund are under no immediate pressure to negotiate Gadou's departure.

The defender signed a five-year contract upon his arrival from Salzburg, keeping him at Signal Iduna Park until June 2031.

That long-term agreement places the German club in a strong position should Arsenal, Real Madrid or PSG decide to formalise their interest.

According to Fussball News, bids approaching €40m to €50m could be required before Dortmund would consider changing their stance.

However, that figure represents a reported potential negotiating range rather than an official valuation communicated by the club.

Gadou's estimated market value currently stands at approximately €28m (£24.5m), highlighting the premium Dortmund could seek for a player who has already established himself in their first-team plans.

The Bundesliga side are also understood to have little appetite for selling the Frenchman during the January transfer window.

For PSG, a future move would represent an opportunity to bring back a player developed in their academy, although they would now face a substantial financial commitment to secure his return.

Arsenal and Real Madrid, meanwhile, are being linked with a defender whose early performances suggest that his reputation could continue to grow before next summer.

Much will depend on whether any of the three clubs progress beyond their reported scouting interest.

For now, Gadou remains an important part of Dortmund's plans, and his lengthy contract gives the German side considerable control over any potential transfer negotiations.