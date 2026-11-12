Preview: Algeria vs Togo - prediction, team news, lineups

Algeria host Togo at the Stade Hocine Ait Ahmed on Saturday, knowing that victory could strengthen their position at the top of Group I in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Desert Foxes lead the standings with four points from their opening two matches, one point ahead of the third-placed Sparrowhawks, who trail second-placed Zambia on goal difference, setting up an important double-header between the two nations.

Match preview

Algeria have made a solid start under Brahim Hemdani, who remains unbeaten in his three matches in charge since September following Vladimir Petkovic's departure in August.

Petkovic's final game at the helm was a defeat to Switzerland in the World Cup round of 32, but Hemdani has since overseen a 3-1 victory over Zambia in the opening fixture of the AFCON qualifiers before his side recovered from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Burundi on matchday two.

Algeria have now scored at least twice in three consecutive matches, including a 2-1 friendly victory over Niger in Tizi Ouzou in October, when Mohamed Belloumi and Ramy Bensebaini turned the game around after the North Africans conceded in the first half.

While that result extended the Desert Foxes’ impressive run, it also highlighted their recent defensive problems, having conceded 13 goals in their last seven matches across all competitions without keeping a clean sheet.

However, the hosts have kept Togo at bay in four of their last five meetings and won six of the most recent seven encounters between the sides across friendlies and competitive matches, which should give them confidence heading into Saturday's contest.

Togo are bidding to reach the AFCON finals for the first time since 2017 and made a winning start to their qualifying campaign by beating Burundi 1-0 in Lome, thanks to a goal from Dermane Karim.

However, Patrice Neveu's side failed to build on that success, suffering a 2-0 defeat away to Zambia on matchday two, which brought their six-match unbeaten run across all competitions to an end.

The defeat also marked the first time Togo had failed to score in six outings this year, since their goalless draw against South Africa in October 2025 during the final round of the World Cup qualifiers, where they finished fourth in Group B.

Currently 120th in the FIFA World Rankings, Les Eperviers face a difficult task against an Algeria side ranked 92 places higher, with Saturday's encounter also marking the first leg of a demanding double-header before the teams meet again in Lome three days later.

Togo also have a poor away record to overcome heading into this weekend’s clash, having managed just one victory in their last 13 matches outside their home country (D6, L6), dating back to a 2-1 friendly win over Niger in March 2024.



Algeria Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

D

Algeria form (all competitions):

W

D

L

W

D

W

Togo Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

L

Togo form (all competitions):

D

W

L

D

W

L

Team News

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Algeria will be without Hull City winger Bachir Belloumi, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, while Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jaouen Hadjam and Hicham Boudaoui have also withdrawn through injury.

Amin ?hiakha and Rafik Belghali have also withdrawn from camp due to fitness issues, while Fahem Benaissa-Yahia has been called up to replace Hadjam and Adem Zorgane takes Boudaoui's place.

Yacine Titraoui has returned to the squad after missing the previous camp, while Mohamed Azzi and Abderrahmane Rebbach have received their first senior call-ups. Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri and Luca Zidane are among the notable omissions.

Togo will be without Sharani Zuberu and Steven Nador due to hamstring injuries, while Mansour Ouro-Tagba is also unavailable.

Lilian Brassier has received his first call-up and could make his debut, while Kennedy Boateng and Thibault Klidje have returned to the squad. Augustin Drakpe has also been recalled after recovering from injury.



Algeria possible starting lineup:

Benbot; Azzi, Bensebaini, Nair, Benaissa-Yahia; Bentaleb, Titraoui, Abdelli; Amoura, Gouiri, Maza

Togo possible starting lineup:

Barcola; Brassier, Boateng, Bode, Koudossou; Djene, Karim, Ouro; Komlavi, Djibril, Denkey

We say: Algeria 2-1 Togo

Algeria have greater attacking quality and a strong recent record against Togo, and we expect Hemdani's side to make home advantage count with a first-leg victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.