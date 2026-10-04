Preview: Algeria vs Niger - prediction, team news, lineups

Algeria and Niger will conclude their September/October schedule with a friendly encounter at Hocine Ait Ahmed Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Both teams are looking to get back to winning ways off the back of frustrating results in their second Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last time out.

Match preview

After opening with a comprehensive 3-1 win over the Chipolopolo of Zambia, the Brahim Hemdani era hit its first setback as Algeria were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Burundi on Tuesday at Stade Intwari.

Some may argue Algeria were fortunate to salvage a point, having started slowly and fallen two goals behind within the opening 12 minutes before responding with goals in either half from Mohamed Belloumi and Adil Boulbina.

That result denied the Fennec Foxes back-to-back wins for the first time since January, and they have now claimed just three victories in competitive matches in 2026 (D2, L3) after finishing 2025 with three consecutive wins.

However, Algeria have been nearly flawless in friendlies of late, going unbeaten in their last six warm-up matches since November, with five victories coming either side of a goalless draw against Uruguay in March.

Having lost just one of the last 12 meetings, Algeria have plenty of reason for optimism heading into Tuesday’s clash on home soil, where they have not been beaten in over two years since a 2-1 defeat to Guinea in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

© Iconsport / Cerberus Sport / Alamy

Facing your home nation from the opposing dugout is one of the most gruelling emotional rollercoasters an international head coach can experience, and Nabil Neghiz now faces that unenviable task.

Neghiz, who briefly managed Algeria in 2016 - winning his only game in charge - and was recently an assistant to Vladimir Petkovic is now set to return in his third match as Niger boss since succeeding Zaki Badou last month.

After travelling to Gabon in high spirits following a 2-1 win over Lesotho, the Menas fell to a 2-0 defeat on Tuesday in round two of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, leaving them third in Group A ahead of their clash with Algeria.

As a result, Niger have managed just one win from their last eight matches, keeping only one clean sheet and failing to score in four of those games, highlighting issues at both ends of the pitch.

Tuesday’s visitors have also failed to win any of their last 12 away friendlies over the past five years and are heavy underdogs against Algeria, so even avoiding defeat would be considered a positive.

Algeria International Friendlies form:

W

W

W

D

W

W

Algeria form (all competitions):

Niger International Friendlies form:

L

D

D

L

D

L

Niger form (all competitions):

D

L

D

L

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Himad Abdelli was forced off with an injury just before the interval last time out, casting doubt over his involvement on Tuesday.

Regardless, the midfielder is unlikely to start, with Adem Zorgane set to replace him in the starting XI for his 26th cap.

Mohamed Belloumi’s goal against Burundi means he has now been directly involved in five goals in his last six appearances for club and country, making the Hull City man one to watch.

Aboubacar Camara shook off an injury scare to feature against Gabon, but the right-back is likely to make way for Najeeb Yakubu here.

Oumar Sako has scored three of Niger’s last four goals and will look to provide a spark for a side lacking in potent attacking options.

Algeria possible starting lineup:

Ramdane; Hadjam, Touba, Abada, Redouani; Chaibi, Zorgane; Boulbina, Maza, Belloumi; Kebbal

Niger possible starting lineup:

Kassali; Yakubu, Abdouramane, Sako, Alhassane; Mohamed, Oumarou; Amoustapha, Badamassi, Wonkoye; Sosah

We say: Algeria 4-1 Niger

Algeria boast a formidable home record and a significantly higher level of attacking talent, making it difficult to see any outcome other than a home win.

We expect the Fennec Foxes to dispatch Niger with relative ease, scoring plenty of goals in the process.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.