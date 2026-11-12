England 2-1 Croatia: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Harry Kane hits winner on his special night to secure quarter-final spot

Harry Kane sent England into the quarter-finals of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League on Thursday night, with the Three Lions captain scoring in 2-1 win over Croatia at Wembley.

The Bayern Munich striker officially broke the England men's appearance record in the League A Group 3 fixture, pulling clear of the legendary Peter Shilton courtesy of his 126th cap.

Petar Sucic had cancelled out an opener from Morgan Rogers to leave the two teams level just before the hour, but a penalty from Kane restored England's advantage soon after.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

What a way to mark becoming the most-capped Three Lions player ⁣⁣?⁣ Harry Kane scores on his 126th England appearance ? https://t.co/cEwWenywPt — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 12, 2026

It just had to be Kane didn't it?

This was not a vintage performance from England, and there were worrying signs from the Three Lions from a defensive point of view - that will be the major negative, and it was not a performance that would have the likes of Spain and France quaking in their boots.

However, it is another England win, and their spot in the quarter-finals of the Nations League as now officially been secured, as if it were ever in doubt.

England are second in Group 3, three points behind Spain ahead of Sunday's fascinating battle between the two sides, and first position is still on the line.

Progression to the quarter-finals was the main story of the night closely followed by a special evening for Kane, who again came to the forefront for his national side.

ENGLAND VS. CROATIA HIGHLIGHTS

Morgan Rogers goal vs. Croatia (24th min, England 1-0 Croatia)

ICE COLD ❄️ Morgan Rogers puts the Three Lions in front in the 24th minute ? https://t.co/7aDKbu92RS — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 12, 2026

England make the breakthrough in the 24th minute of the contest, as Rogers turns into the back of the net from close range off an assist from Jude Bellingham.

Petar Sucic goal vs. England (59th min, England 1-1 Croatia)

“It’s a calamity of errors for England defensively!" ?? Sučić equalises for Croatia https://t.co/GBxTSptUuF — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 12, 2026

Croatia level the scores just before the hour, as Sucic fires into the back of the net following a mistake from Jarell Quansah, who attempted to head back towards his goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from a corner, but there was never enough on it.

Harry Kane goal vs. Croatia (64th min, England 2-1 Croatia)

It just had to be him!! ? Harry Kane gets his goal on his historic night, and England are back in front ??????? https://t.co/7irrffchdH — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 12, 2026

England are awarded a penalty as Quansah's shirt is pulled by Ivan Smolcic inside the penalty box, and Kane steps up on his special night to send England back ahead at Wembley - it just had to be him!

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARRY KANE

Harry Kane has his first goal since winning the 2026 Ballon d'or ? It just had to be at Wembley ?️ https://t.co/GisJNpeSzo — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 12, 2026

Jude Bellingham deserves a special mention, with the Real Madrid attacker in strong form, but Kane, not for the first time, was England's best player at Wembley.

Aside from his goal, the striker dropped deep to help his team out during Croatia's long spells with possession, and his range of passing was also on full display once again.

ENGLAND VS. CROATIA MATCH STATS

Possession: England 54%-46% Croatia

Shots: England 15-13 Croatia

Shots on target: England 4-5 Croatia

Corners: England 6-7 Croatia

Fouls: England 9-9 Croatia

BEST STATS

126 - Harry Kane today becomes the record appearance holder for the England men's national team with 126 caps, overtaking goalkeeper Peter Shilton. Legend. https://t.co/OYQS1wTvFs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 12, 2026

6 - Jude Bellingham's six assists for England in 2026 is the most by a player for the national team in a calendar year since Raheem Sterling in 2019 (also 6). Service. https://t.co/DM9kJ6ZlNJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 12, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

England will now head to Spain on Sunday looking to steal first spot in the section from La Roja, who have a three-point advantage.

Should the two teams finish level on points, head-to-head matches will be the tie-breaker, and Spain recorded a 3-2 victory in their previous clash in the section.

Croatia, meanwhile, will conclude their campaign against Czech Republic, who are bottom of the section without a single point from their five fixtures.