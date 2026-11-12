Nations League Gameweek 5
England
Nov 12, 2026 7.45pm
2
1
HT : 1 0
FT Wembley Stadium
Croatia
  • Morgan Rogers 24' goal
  • Harry Kane 64' goal
  • goal Petar Sučić 59'
  • yellowcard Ivan Smolcic 63'

England 2-1 Croatia: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Harry Kane hits winner on his special night to secure quarter-final spot

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Who else? Kane hits winner on his special night to send England into final eight
© Iconsport / SPI

Harry Kane sent England into the quarter-finals of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League on Thursday night, with the Three Lions captain scoring in 2-1 win over Croatia at Wembley.

The Bayern Munich striker officially broke the England men's appearance record in the League A Group 3 fixture, pulling clear of the legendary Peter Shilton courtesy of his 126th cap.

Petar Sucic had cancelled out an opener from Morgan Rogers to leave the two teams level just before the hour, but a penalty from Kane restored England's advantage soon after.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

It just had to be Kane didn't it?

This was not a vintage performance from England, and there were worrying signs from the Three Lions from a defensive point of view - that will be the major negative, and it was not a performance that would have the likes of Spain and France quaking in their boots.

However, it is another England win, and their spot in the quarter-finals of the Nations League as now officially been secured, as if it were ever in doubt.

England are second in Group 3, three points behind Spain ahead of Sunday's fascinating battle between the two sides, and first position is still on the line.

Progression to the quarter-finals was the main story of the night closely followed by a special evening for Kane, who again came to the forefront for his national side.

ENGLAND VS. CROATIA HIGHLIGHTS

Morgan Rogers goal vs. Croatia (24th min, England 1-0 Croatia)

England make the breakthrough in the 24th minute of the contest, as Rogers turns into the back of the net from close range off an assist from Jude Bellingham.

Petar Sucic goal vs. England (59th min, England 1-1 Croatia)

Croatia level the scores just before the hour, as Sucic fires into the back of the net following a mistake from Jarell Quansah, who attempted to head back towards his goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from a corner, but there was never enough on it.

Harry Kane goal vs. Croatia (64th min, England 2-1 Croatia)

England are awarded a penalty as Quansah's shirt is pulled by Ivan Smolcic inside the penalty box, and Kane steps up on his special night to send England back ahead at Wembley - it just had to be him!

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARRY KANE

Jude Bellingham deserves a special mention, with the Real Madrid attacker in strong form, but Kane, not for the first time, was England's best player at Wembley.

Aside from his goal, the striker dropped deep to help his team out during Croatia's long spells with possession, and his range of passing was also on full display once again.

ENGLAND VS. CROATIA MATCH STATS

Possession: England 54%-46% Croatia

Shots: England 15-13 Croatia

Shots on target: England 4-5 Croatia

Corners: England 6-7 Croatia

Fouls: England 9-9 Croatia

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

England will now head to Spain on Sunday looking to steal first spot in the section from La Roja, who have a three-point advantage.

Should the two teams finish level on points, head-to-head matches will be the tie-breaker, and Spain recorded a 3-2 victory in their previous clash in the section.

Croatia, meanwhile, will conclude their campaign against Czech Republic, who are bottom of the section without a single point from their five fixtures.

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