Mauricio Pochettino to Man United: How the Glazer family flexed their muscles to secure Argentine's arrival at Old Trafford

The Glazer family reportedly rejected the idea of Eddie Howe becoming Manchester United's new head coach, with the club's majority owners intervening to push Mauricio Pochettino to the top of the managerial shortlist.

Man United sacked Michael Carrick as head coach on Thursday morning, with the Englishman paying the price for the team's poor start to the campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox and the club's CEO Omar Berrada had been pushing for Howe to arrive at Old Trafford.

However, the report claims that the Glazers rejected Howe's arrival and instead insisted that Pochettino should be the number one choice.

Berrada and Wilcox were therefore allegedly both overruled, with the Glazers confident that Pochettino is the best choice at this moment in time.

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Glazer family 'intervened' to appoint Pochettino

Pochettino is expected to take charge of USA's two matches during this international period against Haiti before officially beginning work at Man United next Thursday.

As a result, the Argentine will have incredibly limited preparation time for Man United's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on November 22.

The Glazer family remain in control of the biggest decisions at the club rather than INEOS.

Avram Glazer reportedly signed off on Pochettino's appointment on Wednesday, with Man United agreeing to pay in the region of £7.4m to release the South American from his contract with the USA, which is due to run until 2030.

Avram, who is Man United's co-chairman, is said to have confirmed the decision via a remote call on Wednesday evening, as he is in the United States.

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Who else was considered for Man United managerial role?

As well as Howe, Antonio Conte was heavily linked with the role, in addition to Julian Nagelsmann, with all three currently out of work.

However, Pochettino's arrival is now all but confirmed, and Man United will be hopeful that the 54-year-old can help the 20-time English champions return to former glories.