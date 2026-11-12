PSG consider new Marquinhos contract despite defensive succession plans

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering offering Marquinhos a new contract, despite having already invested in younger defenders to prepare for the eventual departure of their long-serving captain.

The 32-year-old Brazilian, who joined PSG from Roma in 2013, is currently tied to the French champions until June 2028, when he will be approaching his 34th birthday.

However, according to Le Parisien, the club's hierarchy have raised the possibility of extending his stay beyond that date and have already discussed the matter with his representatives.

The discussions remain at a preliminary stage, with no formal offer reported and the defender's position on a potential extension yet to emerge.

The development is particularly interesting given PSG's efforts to build a younger defensive unit, including the recruitment of Illya Zabarnyi from Bournemouth and the emergence of Willian Pacho and Lucas Beraldo.

Rather than preparing for an imminent change of leadership, the French champions appear willing to consider keeping their most experienced defender for several more years.

PSG consider new Marquinhos contract despite agreement until 2028

Marquinhos remains one of the most influential figures in Luis Enrique's squad, having spent more than 13 years at the Parc des Princes.

The Brazil international has made 531 appearances for PSG, becoming the club's all-time appearance holder and playing a central role in their rise to the summit of European football.

He captained the Parisian side to their historic first Champions League triumph in 2025 and was again part of the team that successfully defended the trophy in 2026.

His longevity has been particularly remarkable considering the extensive changes to PSG's squad over the past decade.

The departures of several established stars have left Marquinhos as one of the few remaining links with the club's earlier era of major investment under Qatar Sports Investments.

His current contract was agreed in May 2023, when PSG announced a new deal running until 2028.

Although that agreement still has more than 18 months remaining, the French champions are reportedly examining whether another extension would be appropriate.

Le Parisien suggests that the initial discussions reflect the confidence PSG continue to place in their captain, both as a defender and as a senior figure within the dressing room.

However, there is no indication that the club have settled on the length or financial terms of a potential agreement.

The report also provides no confirmation that Marquinhos has decided to prolong his career in the French capital beyond his existing contract.

A new deal would nevertheless represent a significant commitment to a player who would be in his mid-thirties by the time any further extension approached its conclusion.

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Marquinhos talks raise questions over PSG's defensive succession plans

The possibility of retaining Marquinhos for longer comes at a time when PSG have already made substantial investments in the future of their defence.

Zabarnyi joined from Bournemouth in the summer of 2025 for approximately £53.6m, with the Ukraine international viewed as a potential long-term successor to the Brazilian captain.

However, the 24-year-old has struggled to establish himself consistently under Luis Enrique.

His first campaign in Paris failed to meet expectations, and his limited involvement during the opening months of the current season prompted speculation about his future.

The Ukrainian has nevertheless shown signs of improvement while deputising for the injured Marquinhos, leaving PSG with an important decision over his development.

The club also have Pacho, who signed a new contract until 2031 in September, alongside fellow centre-back Beraldo, whose agreement was extended to the same year.

Both players form part of the younger core PSG have assembled under Luis Enrique and sporting adviser Luis Campos.

Paris have continued monitoring emerging defensive talent, with Lens youngster Pierre Ismaelo Ganiou recently linked with the European champions.

However, the interest in younger defenders does not necessarily mean that Marquinhos would lose his place if he agreed to remain beyond 2028.

His experience and leadership could allow PSG to manage the transition more gradually, although the club have not publicly outlined such a plan.

The discussions surrounding Marquinhos also form part of a wider effort to secure the futures of several influential members of Luis Enrique's squad.

According to Le Parisien, negotiations with Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are progressing well, with the former potentially extending his contract until 2030 and the Georgian winger until 2032.

PSG have reportedly maintained their intentions regarding Kvaratskhelia despite the serious knee injury he sustained against Barcelona in October.

Talks are also underway with Desire Doue, while the club are working to retain promising academy players Quentin Ndjantou and David Boly.

Marquinhos's situation remains less advanced than those of Dembele and Kvaratskhelia, and no agreement is imminent.

Nevertheless, the decision to explore another contract for their captain suggests that PSG are not yet ready to put a definitive timetable on his eventual succession.