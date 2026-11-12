Preview: Sweden vs Bosnia-Herzegovina - prediction, team news, lineups

The top two in Group B4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League will lock horns on Saturday evening, as Sweden welcome Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Both teams are bidding to secure first position in the section, which would mean automatic qualification to League A for the next Nations League.

Match preview

Sweden have a record of three wins and one draw from their four matches in Group B4, which has left them top of the section on 10 points, two points ahead of second-placed Bosnia-Herzegovina with two games left to play.

As it stands, the Blue and Yellows will secure promotion to League A, but second spot in the group would lead to them dropping into the promotion playoffs.

Graham Potter's side opened their Group B4 campaign with back-to-back wins over Romania and Poland at the end of September, before drawing 0-0 with Bosnia-Herzegovina in the reverse match between the two sides at the start of October.

Sweden will enter this match off the back of a win, though, beating Romania 1-0 last time out, and they are now preparing for their final two games against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday and then Poland on November 17.

The Blue and Yellows are bidding to secure promotion to League A for just the second time, having previously competed at that level in 2020-21.

© Imago / TT

Bosnia-Herzegovina, meanwhile, will also have their eyes on first position and automatic promotion to League A, but they have work to do if that is to be the case.

Sergej Barbarez's side have a record of two wins and two draws from their four matches in the section, with eight points leaving them in second spot at this stage of proceedings.

As it stands, the Dragons are qualifying for the promotion playoffs, but they are only two points off leaders Sweden, so a win in this contest would be huge, while they are four points ahead of third-placed Poland at this stage of proceedings.

Bosnia-Herzegovina drew 0-0 with Poland in their section opener before recording a 4-2 victory over Romania in their second match at the end of September.

The Dragons then drew 1-1 with Sweden at the start of October, before recording a 1-0 victory over Poland in their last match.

Sweden Nations League form:

Sweden form (all competitions):

Bosnia-Herzegovina Nations League form:

Bosnia-Herzegovina form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Sweden are set to have their two star strikers in their starting side on Saturday, with Alexander Isak and Victor Gyokeres both in line to feature from the first whistle.

Dejan Kulusevski is back in the squad, having returned to fitness with Tottenham Hotspur this season, and the attacker could potentially be handed minutes off the bench.

Alexander Bernhardsson is in line to win his 19th cap, while Yasin Ayari could also potentially feature from the first whistle in this contest.

As for Bosnia-Herzegovina, Tarik Muharemovic is out of the match through suspension, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for the contest.

Ermedin Demirovic has scored four times in 48 caps for his country, and the 28-year-old is expected to feature in the final third of the field, while there should also be another spot in the side for Haris Tabakovic.

Sead Kolasinac is in line to win his 74th cap for his country, but there is no Edin Dzeko in the squad, with the legendary forward recently announcing his international retirement.

Sweden possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Beijmo, Smith, Lindelof, Gudmudsson; Ayari, Karlstrom; Bernhardsson, Nanasi; Gyokeres, Isak

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible starting lineup:

Zlomislic; Smajlovic, Katic, Dedic, Kolasinac; Memic, Gigovic, Basic, Mahmic; Demirovic, Tabakovic

We say: Sweden 1-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina

This is a really difficult match to call, and we are finding it difficult to separate them given Bosnia-Herzegovina's unbeaten campaign to date. The two teams could be forced to accept a share of the spoils on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.